Vermillion’s Brooke Jensen was named to the First Team All-Dakota XII Girls Basketball Team Wednesday.
Jensen averaged 17.5 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds per game and 1.9 steals per game.
Vermillion’s Kasey Hanson and Dakota Valley’s Melina Snoozy were named to the second team. Hanson averaged 9.2 points per game to go along with 2.3 assists per game and 1.8 steals per game. Snoozy averaged 11 points per game with two assists per game and 1.5 steals per game.
The Tanagers’ Leah Herbster and Brooklyn Voss earned Third Team honors along with Elk Point-Jefferson’s Bentlee Kollbaum and Kaitlyn VanRoekel.
DV’s Jorja Van Den Hul earned honorable mention All-Conference recognition.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Lems was named Conference MVP.
FIRST TEAM: Mara Grant, Tea Area; Laura Grinde, Tri-Valley; Dani Highum, Lennox; Brooke Jensen, Vermillion; Ellie Lems, Sioux Falls Christian; Katie Vasecka, Tea Area
SECOND TEAM: Kasey Hanson, Vermillion; Amanda Lease, Canton; Andie Peters, Lennox; Peyton Poppema, Sioux Falls Christian; Melina Snoozy, Dakota Valley; Molli Thornton, West Central
THIRD TEAM: Cambell Fischer, West Central; Zoey Gerry, Madison; Leah Herbster, Vermillion; Bentlee Kollbaum, Elk Point-Jefferson; Kaitlyn VanRoekel, Elk Point-Jefferson; Brooklyn Voss, Vermillion
HONORABLE MENTION: Steph Buchmann, Tri-Valley; Ryan Hanssen, Lennox; Moriah Harrison, Sioux Falls Christian; Kendra McKinney, Tea Area; Jenna Miller, Dell Rapids; Audrey Nelson, Madison; Brynn Oakland, Canton; Liz Price, Dell Rapids; Ava Pearson, Tri-Valley; Danica Rozeboom, Canton; Jaxsyn Swift, Sioux Falls Christian; Jorja Van Den Hul, Dakota Valley; Tessa VanOverbeke, West Central
