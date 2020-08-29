MITCHELL — Chamberlain runners claimed the top two spots in both varsity races of the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday.
In the girls’ race, Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (16:03.4) and Allison Hough (16:03.6) finished a close 1-2 in the 4,000-meter event. Andes Central-Dakota Christian standout Isabella Brouwer placed third in 16:44. Platte-Geddes’ Katie Holter finished fifth in 17:30.
In the boys’ 4,000-meter race, Dom Santiago (13:55) and Declan Tveit (14:14) of Chamberlain set the pace. Wagner’s Michael Barnett (15:11), Platte-Geddes’ Collin Engebretson (15:12) and Wagner’s Toby Zephier (15:17.2) were the top area finishers, placing seventh, eighth and ninth.
No team points were reported.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TOP 10: 1, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 16:03.4; 2, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 16:03.6; 3, Isabella Brouwer, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 16:44; 4, Sidney McCord, Kimball-White Lake 17:21; 5, Katie Holter, Platte-Geddes 17:30; 6, Adaya Plastow, Mitchell 17:45; 8, Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern 17;53; 8, Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain 18:03; 9, Alyssa Moschell, Hanson 18:04; 10, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 18:12
BOYS’ DIVISION
TOP 10: 1, Dom Santiago, Chamberlain 13:55; 2, Declan Tveit, Chamberlain 14:14; 3, Pierce Baumberger, Miller 14:28; 4, Justin Haven, Northwestern 14:45; 5, Alex Schumacher, Miller 14:55; 6, Lucas Moller, Mitchell 15:02; 7, Michael Barnett, Wagner 15:11; 8, Collin Engebretson, Platte-Geddes 15:12; 9, Toby Zephier, Wagner 15:17.2; 10, Dawson Miller, Kimball-White Lake 15:17.9
