SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota evened its season record at 1-1 following Friday’s 7-0 women’s tennis dual win over Sioux Falls inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Cougars were a late addition to the schedule after Missouri State, the Coyotes original opponent dropped due to weather related travel concerns.
South Dakota won all three doubles matches to begin the match and only dropped 11 sets during the six singles matches.
Jana Lazarevic, a senior, earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles over Megan Quandt. Lazarevic also teamed with Anna Marija Bukina to post a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
Habiba Aly, a senior, posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Talia Janos at No. 2 singles. Aly teamed with Natka Kmoskova to win 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Kmoskova won her No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Lexi Miller while Bukina was victorious at No. 5 singles by a 6-2, 6-2 count.
Yulia Almiron Solano earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles over Danielle Thorfinson while Berta Girbau triumphed over Rachel Klatt at No. 6 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
Almiron Solano and Girbau earned a 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Eesha Varma and Agustina Diaz teamed to win an exhibition doubles match 6-4 over Klatt and Emily Applegate.
“We are really appreciative of USF for playing us on such short notice,” coach Brett Barnett said. “It was good to be able to play a match and not just practice. Solid effort by everyone.
“We wanted to control our emotions and energy and we did a great job of that today. We’re playing well right now and will be ready to battle Drake tomorrow!”
Saturday’s match with Drake inside the Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Des Moines begins at 10 a.m.
