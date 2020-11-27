The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team ended the 2019-20 season in an unusual position for the program: sitting out team day at state.
Coach Justin Olson is hoping that disappointment — combined with returning the entire roster from a season ago — leads to a better finish in the 2020-21 season.
“One thing I said to them (after the team didn’t qualify for state) was to remember this feeling,” Olson said. “I don’t want you to feel this way again.
“And they’ve all been on board.”
The Gazelles did have five gymnasts compete in the individual competition at state last February, including three that took home hardware. Freshman Ava Koller placed 14th in the all-around and 12th on the balance beam. Junior Callie Boomsma was eighth on the uneven parallel bars and also competed on vault. Junior Alison Johnson, who also competed in the all-around, was 11th on vault.
Sophomore Mackenzie Steinbrecher and eighth grader Allie Byrkeland also competed at state, each on bars.
“Every year is a building process,” Olson said. “When you have kids that have state meet experience, it’s exciting to have that core group of girls in the gym.”
Several athletes have been working to round out their skill set with the hopes of competing in all four events.
“Allie Byrkeland and Callie Boomsma have been working on their skills to compete in the all-around,” Olson said. “Hailee Gilbery (Jr.) has been a beam worker for us in the past. She’s been working hard on vault. We have some younger girls who might see some spot time as the season progresses.”
Olson also noted that sophomore Avery Reifenrath and freshman Rachel Clark, who led the Gazelles’ JV squad last year, could also get the opportunity to compete at the varsity level.
“We’re hoping to see more when we plug girls into certain spots,” he said. “We have some depth.”
The Gazelles will be challenged out of the gate, hosting perennial Class AA power Mitchell and perennial Class A power Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon in the YHS Gym on Monday.
“That’s one of our benchmark meets,” Olson said. “We’ll see where we have to go, how far we progressed in the off-season and what we’ve gotten done from the start of the season until now.”
Yankton will have just one other home meet, a dual with O’Gorman on Jan. 25, the second-to-last regular season meet. The Eastern South Dakota Championships, which doubles as the state-qualifying meet, is set for Feb. 6 in Huron. State will be held in Watertown, Feb. 12-13.
This year will see adjustments to the way meets are held. Instead of teams warming up for all four events before the meet, teams will warm up on an apparatus, then compete in that event. At bigger meets, there will only be a few teams competing at a time, instead of all of the teams rotating.
The changes are precautionary measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Gymnastics is a relatively safe environment,” Olson said. “I think we have a really good chance to get to the end of the season in February.”
2020-21 Schedule
11/30 Yankton Tri. 5:30 p.m. (YHS, Mitchell, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon)
12/5 Washington Inv. 11:30 a.m.
12/8 Lincoln Quad 4 p.m. (YHS, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Washington)
12/10 Mitchell Quad 4 p.m. (YHS, Mitchell, Pierre, O’Gorman)
12/19 Mitchell Inv. 11 a.m.
1/9 Brookings Inv. 12:30 p.m.
1/15 Brookings Tri. 6 p.m. (YHS, Brookings, Harrisburg)
1/19 at Vermillion 6 p.m.
1/21 Huron Tri. 5:30 p.m. (YHS, Huron, Madison)
1/25 vs. O’Gorman 5:30 p.m.
1/28 at Estelline-Hendricks 6:30 p.m.
2/6 ESD (at Huron) 10 a.m.
2/12-12 State Meet Watertown
Schedule Subject To Change
