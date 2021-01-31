CANTON — Yankton swept Canton in boys’ and girls’ bowling action on Friday in Canton.
In the girls’ matchup, Rylie Hoerner rolled a 247 high game and a 660 series to lead Yankton to a 28-22 team victory.
Also for the Gazelles, Teighlor Karstens rolled a 214 high game and 496 series, and Zara Bitsos rolled a 177 high game and 469 series.
Jenna Vande Weerd led Canton with a 192 high game and a 525 series. Ellery Jansen added a 202 high game and 511 series.
Yankton’s boys claimed a 31-19 decision behind a 258 high game and 633 series from Josh Bern.
Also for the Bucks, Wyatt Reindl rolled a 224 high game and a 617 series, and Parker Pooler rolled a 224 high game and 598 series. Gage Becker added a 219 high game and 598 series for the Bucks.
Jacob Vande Weerd rolled a 279 high game and 677 series to lead Canton. Darin Stier added a 225 high game and a 639 series.
Both Yankton squads are now 6-2 on the season. They will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Feb. 5 at Yankton Bowl, and will honor their lone senior, Bern, prior to the match.
In JV action, the Bucks improved to 6-2 with a 39.5-10.5 victory over the C-Hawks.
For Yankton, Sean Turner rolled a 213 high game and 584 series to lead the way. Oliver Reindl posted a 196 high game and 540 series. Nate Meyer added a 192 high game and 498 series.
