GRAND FORKS, North Dakota – South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda earned All-Summit League honors for the third time in his career following an eighth-place finish Saturday at the Summit League Championships.

Gemeda, the season leader for the Coyotes, covered the Ray Richards Golf Course 8,000-meter course in a personal best and school-record time of 23:28.9.

