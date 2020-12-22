The Yankton wrestling team hosted its final match before winter break, falling to Huron 56-18 Tuesday night in Yankton.
Huron (3-7) won the first seven matches of the evening. Tyson Lien, Sebastian Cardona, Aiden Zaveskey, Beauty Moon and Lucas Hofer picked up win by forfeits for the Tigers. Moses Gross bested Dylan Sloan via technical fall at 120, Will Radke won by pin over Neveah Leonard at 126 and Jeran Sammons squeaked out a 6-5 decision over Will Pavlish. Huron picked up a victory at 145 thanks to Kaiser Ruth pinning Shaylor Platt.
The Bucks’ (3-9) first points came in the fashion of a pin by Evan Nelson on Colt Dunkelberger at 138. Asa Swensen picked up a win by forfeit at 170 and Ashton Langeland added a pin over Hser Wah at 182. Patrick Gurney pinned Peyton Bischoff at 106 in an exhibition to kick-off the evening.
“We have some guys that are a little less experienced,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “Whether it be on varsity or in that high school experience. So we are working on some of those things to help them get small victories, to help keep working on the confidence to keep building them up. Not just for this year but for the next few years to come.”
Yankton entered the dual coming off a victory over Dakota Valley on Dec. 10. This was also Yankton’s first home match of the season. Yankton now has two weeks before they hit the mat again. Smith says it is good for the guys to get a bit of rest during a long season.
“It’s good for them to kind of step away from the mat, and relax a little,” Smith said. “We talked about keeping up their conditioning and everything like that, but I think just having that little break can really recharge them.”
The second half of the season sees the Bucks at home a bit more. The Bucks hosts Harrisburg and Mitchell Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. Yankton also hosts Pierre Feb. 5 and the Yankton invitational is Feb. 6, two weeks before the Regional Tournament.
“We’re trying to work to wrestle as much of a six minute match as possible to limit some of the youth wrestling mistakes that we sometimes make,” Smith said. “If we sharpen our skills a bit more and get a bit tighter on technique, then maybe we can keep ourselves out on the map as much as possible to come up with one of those upset wins we know our guys are capable of getting.”
HURON 56, YANKTON 18
106 —Open; 113 — Aiden Zavesky H by forfeit; 120 — Moses Groos H tech. fall Dylan Sloan 15-0; 126 — Will Radke H pin. Nevaeh Leonard 5:58; 132 — Jeran Simmons H dec. Will Pavlish 6-5; 138 — Evan Nelson Y pin. Colt Dunkelberger 0:44; 145 — Kaiser Ruth H pin. Shaylor Platt 1:29; 152 —Beauty Moon H by forfeit; 160 — Lucas Hofer H by forfeit; 170 — Asa Swensen Y by forfeit; 182 —Ashton Langeland Y pin. Hser Wah 3:07; 195 —Tyson Lien H by forfeit; 220 —Tristan Cardona H pin. Zavier Leonard 4:38; 285 —Sebastian Cardona H by forfeit.
