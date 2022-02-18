ABERDEEN — The Mount Marty softball team needed until its second game to get the bats going, rolling past Dakota State 14-3 to go 1-1 on the opening day of the Fairfield Inn PC Dome Classic, hosted by Presentation College.
Abigail Page went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI to lead Mount Marty. Emma Burns had three hits, including a home run and a double, and three RBI. Janeah Castro went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Karlee Arnold also had two doubles. Kelly Amezcua doubled, Bailey Kortan and Taylor Woolley each had a hit in the victory.
Michelle Evdos, Xotchil Lopez and Lia Chan each had two hits for Dakota State.
McKenzie Gray picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Lopez took the loss.
Earlier in the day, Valley City State beat the Lancers 5-1.
Riley Perryman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Valley City State. Jessica Husband doubled and singled. Joelle Aiello also had two hits. Andrea Rodriguez homered and Sierra Crocker doubled for the Vikings in the victory.
Page homered for Mount Marty. Burns doubled. Emily Garza, Arnold and Amezcua each had a hit.
Joelle Lamontagn went the distance in the win, striking out 10. Mo Vornhagen took the loss, striking out six in her three innings of work.
The Lancers finish play in Aberdeen today (Saturday), facing Dakota State again at noon. The Lancers play Bellevue at 4 p.m.
