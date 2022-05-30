VERMILLION — The South Dakota High School All-Star Football Game will be held Saturday, June 11 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
The “Blue” team will include Andrew Gustad and Kyle Hirsch of Gayville-Volin, and Grayson Hanson and Jackson Neuman of Platte-Geddes.
The “Red” team, which includes Yankton’s Brady Muth on the coaching staff, includes Yankton’s Bodie Rutledge, Cameron Zahrbock and Max Raab; Vermillion’s Jack Kratz and Zach Brady, Dakota Valley’s Brodey Ballinger and Evan Van Scoyk, Beresford’s Ashton Tjaden and Irene-Wakonda’s Dawson Johnke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.