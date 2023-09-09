BRANDON — Yankton finished second in the boys’ race and third in the girls’ race of the Lynx Invitational cross country meet, Saturday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley won both varsity team and individual 5,000-meter titles in the meet. Mikah Peters won the boys’ title (16:33.11), while Mia Wentzy (19:39.25) helped lead the Lynx girls to a perfect score in the three-team event.
In the boys’ race, Yankton was led by Abe Chance (17:26.20) and Harrison Krajewski (17:31.19), who finished fifth and sixth. Bryton Olson (18:40.57) was 12th, Ethan Brenden (18:49.55) was 13th and Carson Conway (19:03.33) was 15th to round out the team scoring.
The Yankton girls were led by Rilyn Jackson, who finished 10th in 21:12.41. Abby Johanneson (21:31.36) was 13th, Mary Rounds (21:37.58) was 14th, Delaney Youmans (21:52.90) was 15th and Shae Rumsey (23:51.66) was 21st for the Gazelles.
Next up for Yankton is the Norfolk Invitational at the Skyview Lake course in Norfolk, Nebraska. Start time is 10 a.m.
Brandon Valley topped Yankton 16 to 44 in the JV boys’ division. Caden Wieman led the Bucks, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 15:20.46.
Yankton was third in the JV girls’ division, won by West Central. Ava Johanneson led the Gazelles, finishing the 4,000-meter event in 18:42.74.
Brandon Valley topped Yankton in the middle school boys’ race. Isaac Paulson finished the 3,000-meter course in 14:01.77 to lead Yankton.
Brandon Valley was the lone team to field a full squad in the middle school girls’ race. For Yankton, Isabel Gurney finished the 3,000-meter course in seventh, clocking a 15:10.71.
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 29, Yankton 51, West Central 53
TOP 10: 1, Mikah Peters BV 16:33.11; 2, Jonathon Roth WC 17:09.97; 3, Benjamin Strunk WC 17:17.49; 4, Paul Kern BV 17:22.70; 5, Abe (Abram) Chance Y 17:26.20; 6, Harrison Krajewski Y 17:31.19; 7, Eli Woidyla BV 17:34.72; 8, Camden Coughlin BV 17:36.26; 9, Asher Selness BV 17:38.18; 10, Ryley McKeown BV 18:17.21
OTHER YHS: 12, Bryton Olson 18:40.57; 13, Ethan Brenden 18:49.55; 15, Carson Conway 19:03.33; 18, Luke Jacobson 19:15.05; 22, Kaden Hunhoff 19:35.64; 25, Isaac Petersen 20:17.38
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 15, West Central 56, Yankton 71
TOP 10: 1, Mia Wentzy BV 19:39.25; 2, Sarah VanDeBerg BV 20:03.66; 3, Lilian Rude BV 20:15.71; 4, Shelby Bergan BV 20:17.14; 5, Emma Tidemann BV 20:24.01; 6, Ellie Anders BV 20:50.61; 7, Haley Bergan BV 21:02.67; 8, Aubrey Borns WC 21:07.13; 9, Maelee Krempges WC 21:09.29; 10, Rilyn Jackson Y 21:12.41
OTHER YHS: 13, Abby Johanneson 21:31.36; 14, Mary Rounds 21:37.58; 15, Delaney Youmans 21:52.90; 21, Shae Rumsey 23:51.66; 22, Claire Tereshinski 24:09.98
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 16, Yankton 44
TOP 5: 1, Elias Michailidis BV 14:46.28; 2, Brayden Laber BV 14:55.23; 3, Gavin Greenfield BV 14:58.51; 4, Ethan Kyte BV 15:08.88; 5, Caden Wieman Y 15:20.46
OTHER YHS: 8, Issac Larrington 15:52.29; 9, Jackson Slowey 15:52.35; 11, Lucas Feimer 16:10.78; 21, Dylan Kirchner 19:34.71; 22, Aiden Harrell 20:15.04
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: West Central 20, Brandon Valley 47, Yankton 53
TOP 5: 1, Jazelle Jarding WC 17:32.14; 2, Addison Jaspers WC 17:43.49; 3, Tyann Balsdan BV 18:05.24; 4, Kinslee Hruby WC 18:37.00; 5, Ava Johanneson Y 18:42.74
OTHER YHS: 8, Sarah Messler 18:53.56; 11, Kahlen Peterson 19:31.37; 14, Addison Muth 19:46.30; 15, Bailey Mines 19:52.19; 18, Sydney Kapla 20:34.91; 20, Sophia Shudak 20:49.50; 22, Kendra Ratterman 21:12.78; 25, Gabby Payer 24:30.36
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 15, Yankton 50
TOP 5: 1, Samuel Mischke BV 12:17.65; 2, Lucas Berry BV 12:29.15; 3, Caleb Bridgman BV 12:41.28; 4, Ellis Parker BV 12:51.05; 5, Quinntin Mischke BV 12:58.40
YMS: 15, Isaac Paulson 14:01.77; 16, Ivan Krajewski 14:04.15; 17, Weslee Dewit 14:10.00; 18, Chris Wright 14:29.72; 24, Charlie Dooley 15:41.11
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 15
TOP 5: 1, Jasa Lyngstad BV 13:52.38; 2, Aubrie Brendsel BV 14:00.87; 3, Talia Sorenson BV 14:11.19; 4, Emily Curran BV 14:18.40; 5, Kyra Graham WC 14:43.57
YMS: 7, Isabel Gurney 15:10.71; 9, Aubrey Stotz 15:26.6811, Emily Rattermann 15:47.52
Heartland Preview
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Christian girls and the Minnetonka, Minnesota, boys claimed team honors in the Heartland Preview cross country meet, held Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Christian edged Harrisburg 100 to 105 for the girls’ title. Bismarck, North Dakota (114) was third, followed by Rapid City Stevens (128) and Minnetonka (139).
Libby Castelli of O’Gorman won the girls’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:31.8. Spearfish’s Peyton Vandeest (17:47.2) was second.
The top area runner in the girls’ race was Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz, who was 33rd in 19:52.3.
Minnetonka beat Bismarck 61 to 99 for the boys’ title. Lincoln (Nebraska) North Star (162) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (173) and Rapid City Stevens (199).
Hill City’s Luke Rupert won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:16.7. Minnetonka’s Sean Fries (15:26.5) was second, followed by Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa (15:26.9) and Stevens’ Grady Loos 915:36.9).
The top area runner was Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt, who finished 60th in 17:01.2.
