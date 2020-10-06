EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include comments from Yankton head boys' golf coach Brett Sime.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks shot a final day score of 324 to remain in fourth place in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln held off Watertown for the team title, 617 to 622. O’Gorman was third at 636, followed by the Bucks (644), Harrisburg (645) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (654).
“Give them credit. They battled all the way through,” said Yankton head coach Brett Sime of the Bucks. “We were able to hang on and beat Harrisburg by one.”
The Bucks entered the tournament seeded fifth, behind Lincoln, O’Gorman, Watertown and Harrisburg. Yankton had beaten Harrisburg in the last two meetings, the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships and a dual hosted by Yankton.
“It was a good place for us to finish,” Sime said. “We were only four shots worse than (Monday), and the tough conditions continued into (Tuesday).
Watertown had Tuesday’s low round with a 305.
Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg shot a final round 69 — the lone round under par in the entire tournament — to finish at 142 for a five-stroke victory. Watertown’s Kaden Rylance (147) and O’Gorman’s William Stanford, who shared the first-round lead with Stenberg, finished second and third. Rapid City Central’s Alex Duran, who also had a share of the first round lead, tied Lincoln’s Luke Honner for fourth at 152.
Yankton was led by Landon Moe, who shot a final round 76 to finish at 156 in a tie for 10th. Gavin Haselhorst, the Bucks’ first-round leader, finished in a tie for 13th at 159. Jimmie Cunningham (167) tied for 27th and Austin Frick (168) tied for 29th, each just missing the awards stand.
Also for the Bucks, Jace Tramp and Henry Homstad each finished with a two-day score of 176, tied for 49th.
“Credit Jace Tramp. He shot an 81 today,” Sime said. “Landon had a great round with a 76. Gavin had an 83, Austin had an 84.”
The Bucks will graduate Moe, Cunningham and Frick from their state tournament squad. Those three and Haselhorst gave the Bucks an experienced base in the tournament.
“We have four with quite a few state tournaments,” Sime said. “It helps, no doubled, because they understand that every shot means something.”
The meaning of “every shot” was evidenced by Haselhorst, who recovered from a penalty on the final hole to record a bogey, giving the Bucks the one shot advantage on Harrisburg.
“We could have ended up fifth, not fourth,” Sime said. “Once you hit one, you have to forget about it and go out after the next one.”
Class A
HOT SPRINGS — Vermillion and Dakota Valley moved into the top six in the final round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Sioux Falls Christian held onto its first round lead, shooting a two-day score of 649 to earn a 22-stroke victory over Chamberlain (671). Tea Area (686) was third, followed by Vermillion (688), Aberdeen Roncalli (700) and Dakota Valley (711).
Elk Point-Jefferson finished 10th at 729. Parkston placed 12th at 745.
Aberdeen Roncalli’s Micah Dohrer shot a final round 75 to finish with a two-day score of 152, four strokes better than Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley (156). Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger (157) and Cameron Caldwell (158) were third and fourth.
Vermillion’s Hunter Lavin shot a final round 77 to finish in a tie for sixth at 161. Parkston’s Payton Koehn placed 14th at 164. Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns posted back-to-back 83s to finish in a tie for 16th at 166. Parkston’s Quinn Bormann tied for 20th at 168. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Nathan Buenger tied for 22nd at 169.
