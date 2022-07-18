PLATTE — Alexandria used a six-run third inning to take control for a 13-4 victory over Platte in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Grant Doom doubled and singled, and Ryan Allen doubled for Platte. Sheldon Gant, Richard Sternberg, Hunter Hewitt and Michael Buitenbos each had a hit in the effort.
Buitenbos took the loss.
Both teams begin play in the District 5B Tournament on Friday in Corsica. Alexandria, the second seed, faces host Corsica-Stickney at 6 p.m., followed by third-seeded Platte against Parkston at 8 p.m.
S.F. Flying Squirrels 6, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — The Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels claimed a 6-2 victory over Parkston in non-league amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Jeff Harris tripled and Dawson Semmler doubled for Parkston. Brady Nolz, Logan Heidinger and Isaac Bialas each had a hit for the Mudcats.
Dylan Mogck took the loss in relief of Nate Doering, who struck out seven in his five innings of work.
Parkston begins play in the District 5B Tournament on Friday in Corsica. The Mudcats, the sixth seed, open against the Platte Killer Tomatoes at 8 p.m.
