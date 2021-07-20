BASEBALL
S.D. REGION 4B LEGION
July 20-24 at Parkston
Tuesday’s Games
Alexandria 17, Menno-Scotland 8
Parkston 3, Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney 0
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 3: Salem vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Tabor vs. Parkston, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 5: Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 6: Menno-Scotland vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: To Follow
S.D. REGION 3B LEGION
July 21-24 at Lennox
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 1: Vermillion vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Beresford vs. Lennox, 4:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Tea, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
IF NECESSARY: 1 p.m.
S.D. REGION 7B LEGION
July 22-24 at Gregory
Thursday’s Games
GAME 1: Gregory vs. Martin, 1 p.m.
GAME 2: Winner vs. Platte-Geddes, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Belle Fourche vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3:30 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.
