BASEBALL

S.D. REGION 4B LEGION

July 20-24 at Parkston

Tuesday’s Games

Alexandria 17, Menno-Scotland 8

Parkston 3, Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney 0

Wednesday’s Games

GAME 3: Salem vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Tabor vs. Parkston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

GAME 5: Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 6: Menno-Scotland vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: To Follow

S.D. REGION 3B LEGION

July 21-24 at Lennox

Wednesday’s Games

GAME 1: Vermillion vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 2 p.m.

GAME 2: Beresford vs. Lennox, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Tea, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

IF NECESSARY: 1 p.m.

S.D. REGION 7B LEGION

July 22-24 at Gregory

Thursday’s Games

GAME 1: Gregory vs. Martin, 1 p.m.

GAME 2: Winner vs. Platte-Geddes, 3:30 p.m.

GAME 3: Belle Fourche vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.

GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3:30 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.