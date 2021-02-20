OMAHA, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s basketball team was outscored 35-18 in the second half of a 64-49 loss at College of Saint Mary in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
Honnah Leo scored 19 points for College of Saint Mary (3-22, 2-20 GPAC). Jada Scott netted 11 points, going 3-for-3 from three-point range. Claire Lewandowski finished with 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in the effort.
Karlee McKinney finished with 23 points to lead Mount Marty (4-21, 2-20 GPAC). Bailey Kortan scored nine points. Peyton Stolle and Sarah Castaneda each had seven rebounds.
The game marked the end of the season for both squads.
MOUNT MARTY (4-21)
Karlee McKinney 10-20 1-4 23, Callie Otkin 1-6 0-0 3, Kayla Jacobson 0-3 0-0 0, Peyton Stolle 0-2 2-4 2, Sarah Castaneda 1-8 0-0 2, Alexsis Kemp 0-3 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 2-5 1-2 6, Eve Millar 1-4 0-0 2, Lexi Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-3 0-0 2, Kiara Berndt 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Kortan 3-10 2-2 9, Alexis Arens 0-0 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-66 6-12 49.
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY (3-22)
Jada Scott 3-4 2-2 11, Claire Lewandowski 2-8 3-4 7, Madelyn Turner 2-8 0-0 4, Kenzi Holt 3-9 0-0 9, Honnah Leo 5-10 7-7 19, Aubrey Brazda 0-0 0-0 0, Abbey Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Alissa Schubert 3-5 0-0 6, Jerrisha Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey White 1-6 3-4 6, Gabby Felker 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-54 15-17 64.
MOUNT MARTY 17 14 10 8 — 49
COLL. OF ST. MARY 18 11 20 15 — 64
Three-Pointers: CSM 9-25 (Scott 3-3, Ho.lt 3-8, Leo 2-4, White 1-5, Turner 0-4, Schubert 0-1), MMU 5-24 (McKinney 2-7, Otkin 1-5, Wetzel 1-1, Kortan 1-4, Jacobson 0-2, Stolle 0-1, Kemp 0-2, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 0-1). Rebounds: CSM 48 (Lewandowski 16), MMU 35 (Stolle 7, Castaneda 7). Personal Fouls: MMU 21, CSM 14. Fouled Out: Leo. Assists: CSM 15 (Lewandowski 4), MMU 8 (Stolle 3). Turnovers: CSM 17, MMU 8. Blocked Shots: CSM 5 (Lewandowski 4), MMU 3 (Twedt 2). Steals: MMU 7 (Kortan 3), CSM 6 (Lewandowski 2, Schubert 2). Attendance: 100.
