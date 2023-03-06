Yankton senior guard Rugby Ryken was named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball team, announced Monday.
Rugby averaged 11.9 points, 7.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, leading the Bucks in assists and rebounds. His 155 assists on the season leaves him 14 shy of the YHS school record of 169 assists in a season, set by his father, Mark, in the 1990-91 season.
Named to the honorable mention list was senior guard Drew Ryken. Drew led the team in scoring (17 ppg) and steals (2.4 per game). He is also averaging 1.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. His 85 made three-pointers ranks first in Class AA history for a single season.
Yankton (16-5) went 6-2 in ESD play, tying for second in the league. The Bucks are the fourth seed in the South Dakota State Class AA Tournament, March 16-18 in Rapid City.
