WATERTOWN — Eighth-seeded Viborg-Hurley earned a spot in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament with a 69-58 victory over top-seeded Aberdeen Roncalli, Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Roncalli, the 2021 Class A champion, led 28-27 at the half. But the Cougars outscored Roncalli 18-9 in the third quarter, then put the game out of reach with 24 fourth-quarter points.
Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley (20-4) with 22 points and six rebounds. Coral Mason scored 19 points. Estelle Lee scored 17 points and Shelby Lyons added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range.
Madelyn Bragg posted game-highs of 24 points and seven rebounds for Roncalli (22-2). Morgan Fiedler scored 13 points. Jeci Ewart added 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley will play in the semifinals, today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. Roncalli will play in a consolation game at noon.
RONCALLI (22-2)
Madelyn Bragg 9-22 6-8 24, Jeci Ewart 4-8 0-0 10, Morgan Fiedler 5-20 1-1 13, Olivia Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Allie Morgan 0-5 1-2 1, Claire Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Hanson 1-3 0-0 2, Ava Hanson 3-8 1-2 8, Maddie Huber 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-68 9-13 58.
VIBORG-HURLEY (20-4)
Estelle Lee 3-9 11-14 17, Shelby Lyons 3-4 0-0 9, Denae Mach 4-13 11-12 22, Delana Mach 0-5 2-2 2, Coral Mason 6-12 6-8 19, Charlie Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-44 30-36 69.
RONCALLI 18 10 9 21 — 58
VIBORG-HURLEY 18 9 18 24 — 69
Three-Pointers: VH 7-17 (Lyons 3-4, Den. Mach 3-8, Mason 1-1, Lee 0-1, Del. Mach 0-2, Nelson 0-1), R 5-29 (Ewart 2-5, Fiedler 2-11, A. Hanson 1-4, Bragg 0-5, Morgan 0-4). Rebounds: R 43 (Bragg 7), VH 31 (Den. Mach 11). Assists: R 2, VH 0. Turnovers: VH 7, R 6. Blocked Shots: R 2 (Bragg 2), VH 0. Steals: VH 5 (Lee 2, Del. Mach 2), R 3. Personal Fouls: R 22, VH 14. Fouled Out: O. Hanson, A. Hanson.
