High winds and snow led to a number of area programs adjusting their schedules on Friday.
— The gymnastics triangular featuring Yankton and Harrisburg at Brookings, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The wrestling triangular featuring Yankton and Aberdeen Central will be rolled into a meet hosted by Harrisburg on Jan. 28. The sub-varsity matchups between Yankton, Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley are cancelled, and will not be made up.
— The Hartington-Newcastle at Homer basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16.
— The Elkhorn Valley at Niobrara-Verdigre basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, will be held on Jan. 25 in Niobrara, Nebraska.
— Instead of attending Friday’s West Holt Invitational, the Creighton wrestling program will attend the Battle Creek Invitational on Saturday. Battle Creek’s girls-only wrestling meet, scheduled for Friday, will be held on Monday, Jan. 18.
— The Lennox at Vermillion basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. The girls’ game will be held on Jan. 25 in Vermillion, with the boys’ game on Feb. 5 in Vermillion.
— The following Friday basketball doubleheaders were postponed with no makeup dates announced: Bloomfield at Plainview, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Creighton, Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Ponca at Elk Point-Jefferson and Randolph at Wausa.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.