MITCHELL — Yankton’s Jace Pedersen earned a conference title at flight five singles at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys’ Tennis Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.
Yankton, the defending ESD champion, ranks third after the opening day with 123 points, trailing Harrisburg (199) and Brandon Valley (154). Due to a weather-delayed start, the tournament was not completed on Tuesday. It will be completed today (Wednesday).
Pedersen beat Brandon Valley’s Lucas Fogarty 10-7 in the flight five championship.
Yankton’s Harrison Krajewski earned third place at flight two singles, beating Watertown’s Mark Mahowald 8-5 in the third place match.
Yankton’s Christopher Rockne earned third place at flight three singles, beating Aberdeen Central’s Sekou Gogue 8-6.
At flight six, Luke Moeller lost in the third place match for the Bucks.
At flight four, Ethan Marsh fell in the consolation final. He earned a spot in the bracket with a win in the play-in match, then added another victory in consolation action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.