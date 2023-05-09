MITCHELL — Yankton’s Jace Pedersen earned a conference title at flight five singles at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys’ Tennis Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.

Yankton, the defending ESD champion, ranks third after the opening day with 123 points, trailing Harrisburg (199) and Brandon Valley (154). Due to a weather-delayed start, the tournament was not completed on Tuesday. It will be completed today (Wednesday).

