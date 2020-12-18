SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Four players from Mount Marty, two men and two women, were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for the sport of soccer. The men’s and women’s all-GPAC teams were announced on Friday.
For the Lancer men (2-9-2, 1-8-2 GPAC), midfielders Alessandro Galbiati and Savas Di Lascio were honored.
Di Lascio played in eight matches, scoring two goals, including a game-winner. He led the Lancers in both shots (21) and shots on goal (11).
Galbiati played in 12 of 10 matches for the Lancers, finishing with one assist. He recored 13 shots, including eight on goal.
For the Lancer women (2-10-1, 2-9-1 GPAC), forwards Taylor Dunn and Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl were honored.
Dunn led the Lancers with five goals and had one assist. Her 17 shots and 11 shots on goal ranked second on the team.
Bumbaca-Kuehl scored three goals on the season. She led the Lancers in both shots (25) and shots on goal (17).
