MENNO — To best honor their friend and former teammate, the Menno Mad Frogs knew whatever they chose had to be unique.
Jarud Lang, after all, was a unique person.
Lang, a long-time player for and supporter of the Mad Frogs amateur baseball team, passed away unexpectedly in January at age 38.
How could his beloved team best honor his memory?
“His parents wanted to do something special as a memorial, so they gave us a few ideas,” said Menno player/manager Ryan Liebl, who had been teammates with Lang on the Mount Marty College baseball team.
One of the ideas was a kind of ‘home run deck’ beyond the outfield fence at the baseball park in Menno — where Lang played many games and spent many summer nights cheering on his friends.
“My guys ran with the home run deck idea immediately,” Liebl said. “It would be really special; something that no other town would have.”
Thus began plans to build the ‘Jarud Lang Home Run Deck.’
The Menno players used the project as a kind of bonding experience and a way they could honor their former teammate, according to Liebl.
“It took quite a few hours, but our team did it,” he said. “That really means something special when you can put it together yourself.”
Although the home run deck has been in place most of the season, it will be unofficially unveiled to a larger audience for the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, which runs tonight (Thursday) through Aug. 1 in Menno.
In the opening round tonight, top-seeded Tabor will face No. 8 Scotland at 6 p.m., followed by No. 4 Lesterville against No. 5 Wynot at 8 p.m. Friday’s opening round games pit No. 3 Crofton against No. 6 Freeman at 6 p.m., followed by No. 2 Menno versus No. 7 Irene at 8 p.m.
The first round losers play Sunday, while the first round winners play next Tuesday. The championship game will be contested Aug. 1.
Aside from the home run deck, visitors to the district tournament will also see newly-painted bleachers along the first and third base lines. They were painted green and yellow (to match the Mad Frogs colors) this summer, with the help of a youth group from a church in Menno.
According to Liebl, many preparations have been made in the past few weeks to gear up for the district tournament.
“Districts are always a fun time, because everyone is together,” he said. “It’s going to be a good tournament.”
Five teams from the district will qualify for the South Dakota Class B State Tournament, to be held Aug. 5-16 at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.