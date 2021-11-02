The Mount Marty University volleyball team finished the season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 loss to ninth-ranked College of Saint Mary on Tuesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Rosa Reed-Bouley posted 12 kills and Elizabeth Dlouhy had 10 kills to lead College of Saint Mary (24-4, 13-3 GPAC). Lexie Langley had nine kills and 10 digs. Dani Prusha finished with 38 assists. Rachel Cushing added 23 digs in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Gabby Ruth and Alexis Kirkman each had eight kills, with Kirkman recording three assisted blocks. Ally DeLange had 24 assists and 10 digs. Zoie Bertsch had 18 digs and two ace serves.
Mount Marty finished 8-20, 2-14 in the GPAC. It was the most conference wins for the Lancers since the 2015-16 season.
