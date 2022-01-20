LAKE ANDES — Avon cooled off a solid Andes Central-Dakota Christian team, silencing the Thunder 36-33 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Tiffany Pelton finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Avon. Courntey Sees had 12 points and three assists. Katie Gretschmann added four steals in the victory.
Allison Muckey led AC-DC with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Avon travels to Freeman Academy-Marion on Saturday. The Thunder host Wessington Springs on Tuesday at Dakota Christian School.
AVON (3-7) 4 6 10 16 — 36
AC-DC (8-3) 4 2 12 15 — 33
TDA 49, Mitchell Chr. 35
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour put three players in double figures in a 49-35 victory over Mitchell Christian in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Raevin Castle and Megan Reiner each scored 14 points, with Reiner finishing with six assists and four steals and Castle posting five steals for TDA. Hannah Stremick added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Audrey Hofer scored a game-high 20 points for Mitchell Christian. Rebekah Strong added 11 points.
TDA, 4-5, hosts Platte-Geddes on Monday in Armour. Mitchell Christian travels to Freeman on Monday.
TDA won the JV game 12-8.
MITCHELL CHR. (1-10) 5 7 7 16 — 35
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (4-5) 13 12 14 10 — 49
Parkston 60, Bon Homme 45
TYNDALL — Parkston took control with a 22-8 edge in the third quarter to take a 60-45 victory over Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Ziebart scored 21 points and Abby Hohn scored 19 points for Parkston.
Jurni Vavruska led Bon Homme with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jaden Kortan scored nine points and Erin Heusinkveld had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Parkston, 10-2, hosts Platte-Geddes on Tuesday. Bon Homme hosts Alcester-Hudson on Saturday.
PARKSTON (10-2) 10 14 22 14 — 60
BON HOMME (2-9) 12 11 8 14 — 45
Irene-Wakonda 49, Alcester-Hudson 29
IRENE — Emma Marshall scored a game-high 20 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Alcester-Hudson 49-29 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Nora O’Malley posted 14 points and four steals for Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr added nine rebounds in the victory.
Roni Rhead led Alcester-Hudson with 11 points.
Irene-Wakonda, 6-6, hosts Parker on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson, 5-6, travels to Bon Homme on Saturday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-6) 9 7 4 9 — 29
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-6) 14 10 12 13 — 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.