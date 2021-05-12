HARTINGTON, Neb. — Boosted by strong performances in the distance running events, the Wausa girls’ track and field team won the District D-3 title Wednesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
The Viking girls won five events, and qualified 5 athletes for the state meet in Omaha next week. Darla Nelson, Christina Martinson and Abrielle Nelson qualified in two events each on the track. Morgan Kleinschmit added a win in the shot put (33-1 ¼) and Alexa Cunningham tied for second in the high jump (4-9).
“The biggest thing is these kids’ ability to compete,” Wausa head coach Greg Conn said. “That’s been the thing, and really we’ve had three great days of track…. So what those kids have endured through the season, it’s really been awesome, and they never complain.”
Abrielle Nelson won both the 100-meter (17.01 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (48.51). Darla Nelson won the 3,200-meter run (12.28.35) and placed second in the 1,600-meter run (5:49.91) to Martinson (5:49.59). Martinson added a second place finish in the 800-meter run (2:30.47) to her win in the 1,600.
Wausa tallied 106.5 points to win the girls competition. Wynot placed second with 91 points and Humphrey St. Francis third with 88.
“It’s been a fun year, probably one of the most exciting season I’ve had in 35 years of coaching,” Conn said. “I’ve had some really great kids, but I think it just shows for our program.”
Wynot’s Krystal Sudbeck had a strong day, qualifying for state in two individual events and a relay.. Krystal Sudbeck won the long jump at 16-8 and placed second in the 200-meters at 27.23. Krystal Sudbeck ran in the 4x100-meter relay that took gold in a time of 51.83.
Wynot earned a win in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:15.89. Wynot also earned two state qualifying marks in the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles. Kayla Pinkleman qualified the 100-meter hurdles in 17.77 and Myrah Sudbeck in the 100-meter dash at 12.96 seconds.
Randolph earned one girls’ state qualifier with Ryanne Winkelbauer placing second in the 800-meter run at 2:56.26. Hartington-Newcastle earned a state qualifier in the girls’ pole vault, with Mani Lange clearing 8-0 to place second.
Osmund won the boys’ title, scoring 129 points. Hartington-Newcastle, who picked up three state qualifying marks (two individual, one relay) from Jake Peitz, placed second with 84 points. Humphrey St. Francis brought home third with 79 points.
Peitz won the shot put (45.4 ½) and ran in the winning 4x100-meter relay (46.22 seconds), while placing second in the 200-meters (23.41). Peitz also was a part of the second place Hartington-Newcastle 4x400-meter relay. Osmond beat out Hartington-Newcastle in the race by .7 seconds.
“Confidence,” Peitz said about his performance throughout the day. “Been working every day and every track meet to get better and better, and it paid off.”
Wausa picked up wins in four events. Tyler Baue swept the hurdles races, winning the 110-meters at 16.09 and the 300-meters at 42.52. Addison Smith added wins in the 1,600-meter (4:46.35) and 3,200-meter runs (4:46.35). Brandon Kristensen reached a state qualifying mark in the triple jump, placing second at 39-11 ½.
Wynot earned wins in the discus and 400-meter dash. Peyton Wieseler won the discus at 126-9 and Charlie Schroeder the 400-meter dash at 52.35 seconds. Chase Schroeder picked up a second place finish in the 800-meters (2:11.88) for Wynot.
Hartington-Newcastle picked up two state qualifiers in the boys’ pole vault, where Lane Heimes (12-0) and Aidan Gratzfeld (11-0) placed first and second respectively.
The Nebraska Class D State meet in Omaha, Nebraska is held Wednesday. Conn said he hopes to make noise in the girls team standings.
“I think we can get points out of hurdles, from both sides really,” Conn said. “Then Darla and Christine, they improved their time so I look for them to get stuff done. We’re going to make some noise. I think we’re going to be a quiet surprise.”
