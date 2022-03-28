CENTERVILLE — The Chester Area boys and Colman-Egan girls claimed top honors in the Lounsbery Early Bird track and field meet, held Monday in Centerville.
Colman-Egan edged host Centerville 86 to 73 for girls’ top honors. Irene-Wakonda (64) was third, followed by Canton (61) and Chester Area (54). Freeman Academy-Marion scored 38 points, with Scotland scoring 35, Alcester-Hudson scoring 34 and Gayville-Volin scoring 33.
Colman-Egan won five events, with Daniela Lee and MacKenzie Hemmer each having a hand in three victories. Lee won the 100 (12.6) and 200 (26.7), Hemmer won the 300 hurdles (51.1) and triple jump (34-4), and the two teamed with Brynlee Landis and Reese Luze to win the 800 relay (1:52.7).
Centerville earned a pair of victories. Thea Gust claimed the high jump (5-2). The foursome of Lillie Eide, Sophie Eide, Bailey Hansen and MaKayla Heesch won the 1600 relay in 4:35.9.
Irene-Wakonda had three victories: Emma Marshall in the 400 (1:05.2), Brenna Lyngstad in the 800 (2:46.8) and Nora O’Malley in the long jump (15-6). Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner won the 1600 (5:53.2), Scotland’s Delanie Van Driel won the shot put (37-4 1/2) and Alcester-Hudson’s Roni Rhead won the discus (100-8).
Canton’s Fallan Lundstrom was a double-winner on the girls’ side, taking the 100 hurdles (16.5) and the javelin (94-5).
Chester Area ran away with the boys’ title, scoring 122 points. Gayville-Volin and Estelline-Hendricks tied for second at 68 points. Irene-Wakonda finished with 52 points, Freeman Academy-Marion scored 51 points, Centerville had 46 points, Alcester-Hudson had 11 points and Scotland scored five points.
Ryan Benson had a hand in four victories for Chester Area, winning the 110- (15.1) and 300-meter hurdles (41.3), as well as the high jump (5-10). He also helped the Fliers to victory in the 400 relay, teaming with Alex Van Egdom, Stratton Eppard and Jovi Wolf to finish in 44.3.
Also for Chester, Eppard won the 400 (54.0) and discus (127-7). Wolf won the 200 (21.9).
Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad had a hand in two victories. He cleared 12-6 to win the pole vault, then teamed with Kyle Hirsch, Nate Quatier and Ben Rumsey to win the 1600 relay (3:52.7).
Freeman Academy-Maron’s Tavin Schroeder also had a hand in two victories. He won the 3200 (11:37.9), and teamed with Malachi Myers, Finley McConniel and Quincy Blue to win the 3200 relay (9:20.6).
Irene-Wakonda’s Jens Hansen won the 800 (2:21.4). Centerville’s Austin Bohlman won the triple jump (37-5).
Estelline-Hendricks’ Jon Nefzger was a double-winner in the throws, taking the shot put (48-4) and javelin (131-6).
