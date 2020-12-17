CROFTON, Neb. — Alexis Folkers and Lacey Sprakel both finished with over 20 points to lead Crofton to a 77-45 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Sprakel totaled 24 points and Folkers 23 for Crofton (6-0). Ella Wragge and Kaley Einrem added eight points each.
Emily Parks led Niobrara-Verdigre (2-4) with 17 points. Senna Swalley and Josilyn Miller contributed nine points each.
Crofton faces Creighton in Creighton today (Friday). Niobrara-Verdigre’s next game is at Creighton Saturday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (2-4) 17 7 9 10 —45
CROFTON (6-0) 17 17 29 14 —77
Avon 36, Centerville 34
AVON — Courtney Sees led Avon to a 36-34 victory over Centerville Thursday night in Avon.
Sees tallied 10 points for the Pirates (1-2). Tiffany Pelton pitched in eight points and nine rebounds.
Haley Meyer racked up 21 points and seven rebounds for Centerville (2-2).
Avon faces Hanson Dec. 21 in Mitchell. Centerville takes on Iroquois-Doland Saturday.
CENTERVILLE (2-2) 9 5 15 5 —34
AVON (1-2) 11 8 7 10 —36
Ponca 72, Vermillion 58
PONCA, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Ponca past Vermillion Thursday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Gracen Evans led Ponca (6-0) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Addie McGill added 16 points and Ashlyn Kingsbury 12.
Lexi Plitzuweit tallied 21 points for Vermillion (2-2). Shandie Ludwig pitched in 14 points and Kasey Hanson 10.
Ponca travels to take on Tri County Northeast today (Friday). Vermillion travels to face Tri-Valley Dec. 22.
VERMILLION (2-2) 15 15 12 16 —58
PONCA (6-0) 17 18 18 19 —72
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26
BLOOMFIELD —Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield to a 48-26 victory over Randolph Thursday night in Bloomfield.
Eisenhauer tallied 16 points to lead the Bees (2-1). Madison Abbenhaus contributed 10 points, six rebounds and seven steals.
Gracie Eledge led Randolph (1-4) with 11 points.
Bloomfield hits the road today (Friday) to faces Religh-Oakdale. Randolph plays Wynot Saturday.
RANDOLPH (1-4) 5 6 11 4 —26
BLOOMFIELD (2-1) 14 19 9 6 —48
Scotland 57, Bon Homme 49
TYNDALL — Grace Fryda led Scotland to a 57-49 victory over Bon Homme Thursday evening in Tyndall.
Fryda tallied 27 points for Scotland (1-1). Martina VanDriel added 10 points.
Kenzie Carson tallied a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Bon Homme (1-2). Jenae Alberts contributed 11 points.
Scotland is at Andes Central-Dakota Christian Saturday. Bon Homme takes on Tripp-Delmont-Armour Saturday.
SCOTLAND (1-1) 18 11 18 10 —57
BON HOMME (1-2) 3 17 14 15 —49
Flandreau 48, Beresford 42
BERESFORD —Claire Sheppard led Flandreau to a 48-42 victory over Beresford Thursday night in Beresford.
Sheppard tallied 16 points for Flandreau (2-1). Maria Parsley added 10 points.
Kara Niles tallied a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for Beresford (0-3). Ady Hansen contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
Flandreau faces Colman-Egan in the Entringer Classic in Colman Saturday. Beresford hosts Sioux Valley Dec. 22.
FLANDREAU (2-1) 10 16 11 11 —48
BERESFORD (0-3) 8 15 13 6 —42
AC-DC 61, Gayville-Volin 32
LAKES ANDES —Three players scored in double figures to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian to a 61-32 victory over Gayville-Volin Thursday night.
Mackenzie Muckey led the way for the Thunder (2-1) with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Allison Muckey added 19 points and Josie Brouwer 11.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin (1-3) with 13 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Hoxeng added nine points.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian is at home against Scotland Saturday. Gayville-Volin takes on Corsica-Stickney Dec. 21 in Corsica.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-3) 8 7 7 10 —32
ACDC (2-2) 9 14 14 24 —61
Tri County NE 63, Winside 36
EMERSON, Neb. — Jordyn Carr led Tri County Northeast to a 63-36 victory over Winside Thursday night in Emerson, Nebraska.
Carr tallied 22 points and eight steals for Tri County Northeast (2-2). Rhyanne Mackling added 10 points.
No stats reported for Winside (1-5).
Tri County Northeast hosts Ponca today (Friday). Winside plays in the Randolph Holiday Classic Dec. 29 and 30.
WINSIDE (1-5) 6 8 12 10 —36
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (2-2) 24 16 11 12 —63
Winner 65, Burke 32
WINNER — Two players scored over 20 points to lead Winner to a 65-32 victory over Burke Thursday night in Winner.
Kalla Bertram tallied 24 points for Winner (3-0). Bella Swedlund added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Bobbi Jo Wischmann led Burke (1-2) with eight points. Sally Hakin added seven points.
Winner travels to Hartford to face West Central today (Friday). Burke travels to faces Stuart, Nebraska Saturday.
BURKE (1-2) 9 9 4 10 —32
WINNER (3-0) 25 30 7 3 —65
Lennox 39, Madison 35
MADISON — Mara Hinker’s double-double led Lennox to a 39-35 victory over Madison Thursday night in Madison.
Hinker finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Orioles (2-2). Jenaka Decou added 13 points.
Sophia Vanden Bosch led Madison (1-2) with 14 points.
Lennox hosts Parkston Saturday. Madison plays Garretson in Garretson Saturday.
LENNOX (2-2) 13 7 5 14 —39
MADISON (1-2) 4 9 7 15 —35
Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran High Northeast 28
NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic picks up its second win of the season with a 64-28 victory over Lutheran High Northeast Thursday night in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Anna Neuhalfen, Avery Yosten, Taylor Kautz and Jozy Piper tallied eight points each for Norfolk Catholic (2-3). Yosten and Piper added 10 rebounds each.
No stats reported for Lutheran High Northeast (2-3).
Norfolk Catholic faces Guardian Angels Central Catholic Saturday. Lutheran High Northeast faces Homer in Homer today (Friday).
LHNE (2-3) 5 5 10 8 —28
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-3) 11 16 23 14 —64
