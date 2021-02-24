The Yankton Bucks will take three wrestlers and one alternate, and the Yankton Gazelles will take one wrestler to Rapid City for the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Bucks return one placewinner from a season ago, 120-pounder Tucker Bahm (18-4). Bahm was fifth at 113 pounds a season ago.
Despite battling injuries, including a knee injury that kept him out for the first month of the season, the senior continued to progress towards another top finish.
“He’s done everything he could to get back on the mat,” said Yankton head coach Riley Smith. “He knows what it takes to keep improving.”
Bahm draws Sturgis sophomore Maverick Simons (24-8) in the opening round.
Zavier Leonard came back to the Bucks after a season away, and provided the team with leadership and a strong competitor in the upper weights. The senior boasts a 23-13 record, and will face Chamberlain senior Gunner Ristau (31-16) in the opening round at 220 pounds.
“He started off at 285, then went down to 220. Either way, he’s been able to wrestle with a lot of those good kids,” Smith said of Leonard. “He’s been a vocal leader and helps the younger guys out.”
Junior Will Pavlish fought to a 21-20 record after a slow start, earning his way to state at 132 pounds. He draws Brandon Valley standout Alex Mentzer (35-2) in the opening round.
“Will has really progressed,” Smith said. “In the last month he has really opened up on his feet and given himself opportunities to score.”
Smith said that Pavlish’s “gas tank” gives him an edge late in matches.
“He’s one of those guys that can wrestle six-plus minutes, step off the mat and not be tired,” he said of the junior. “That allows him to stay focused and score in the third.”
Earning her opportunity to compete was Gazelles sophomore Nevaeh Leonard. Leonard, who was a JV competitor for the Bucks last season, earned the top seed in the Class A girls’ 131-pound bracket. She will face either Melina Frank of Aberdeen Central or Hady Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln in the semifinals of the seven-person bracket.
“Nevaeh has done an excellent job of wrestling for us. She is so driven — she’s going to step out and wrestle anyone,” Smith said. “She is excited to rep Yankton in the girls’ division.”
Paul McGlone is an alternate at 126 pounds, earning the opportunity as the highest-ranked wrestler who finished fifth in his region. If an athlete has to default out of the tournament due to illness, injury or failing to make weight, McGlone would get the opportunity to compete.
Competition begins today with the first round of boys’ competition, followed by the first two rounds of the dual team championships.
Friday’s events will begin with the first round and quarterfinals of girls’ competition, as well as boys’ quarterfinals and consolation rounds. Semifinals for both boys and girls will be held Friday afternoon, followed by the dual team finals.
Saturday’s rounds will begin with consolation, followed by placing matches and championships.
All Class A competition will be held in the Ice Arena, with all Class B competition in the Barnett Arena.
Here is a look at area programs competing in the tournament, listed alphabetically and by class:
Class A
B-AH
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson qualified five wrestlers, including a pair of returning state placewinners, for state.
Logan Serck (33-3) is set to compete at 152 pounds after placing fifth at 145 pounds a season ago. Peyton Fridrich (23-4) will compete at 145 pounds after finishing eighth at 132 pounds.
Also qualified for B-AH are Jovey Christensen (126 pounds, 22-4), Aaron Larson (182 pounds, 13-18) and Landon Schurch (195 pounds, 23-12).
Dakota Valley
The Panthers will send one boy and one girl to state.
Jackson Boonstra (30-6) will compete in the 126-pound division. Ariana Gomez will compete in the girls’ 143-pound division.
Vermillion
The Tanagers take eight wrestlers west, including three with 30 or more wins on the season: Hayden Schroeder (33-1) at 106 pounds, Michael Roob (30-9) at 113 pounds and Zach Brady (30-6) at heavyweight.
Also competing for Vermillion are Connor Peterson (21-14) at 120 pounds, Nick Roob (26-8) at 132 pounds, Rollie French (17-19) at 138 pounds, Tyson Hage (22-14) at 160 pounds and Jack Kratz (26-5) at 170 pounds.
Class B
BH-S-A
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon returns three placewinners from its fifth place team finish of a season ago.
Isaac Crownover (152 pounds, 32-6) was third at 126 pounds a year ago. Jordan Gall (33-2) returns at 195 pounds after a fourth place finish in 2020. Brady Bierema (18-8) moves up to 126 pounds after an eighth place finish at 113 pounds.
The program also qualified two highly-ranked girls’ wrestlers, Brittany Rueb at 112 pounds and Peyton Hellman at 129 pounds. Hellman is the top-seeded wrestler in her nine-person bracket.
Elk Point-Jefferson
The Huskies will take eight wrestlers west, including a pair of returning placewinners.
Skyler Swatek (23-9) moves up to 145 pounds after a sixth place finish at 138 pounds. Drake Peed (9-2) returns at heavyweight after a seventh place finish last season.
Also competing at state for the Huskies are Joseph Weis (21-21) at 126 pounds, Lucas Hueser (28-11) at 138 pounds, Grayson Jacobs (16-10) at 152 pounds, Ben Swatek (36-6) at 160 pounds, Gavin Jacobs (35-7) at 170 pounds and Noah McDermott (20-18) at 182 pounds.
K-WL-PG
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes boasts the largest state meet contingent among area programs, with 11 boys and two girls qualified.
Four wrestlers for KWLPG return to state after earning hardware a season ago. Spencer Hanson (182 pounds, 34-2) finished second at 160 pounds a season ago. Chase Varilek (132 pounds, 35-2) was fifth at 120 pounds a year ago. Kasen Konstanz (31-1) returns at 106 pounds after a sixth place finish. Levi Nightingale (31-3) moves up to 195 after finishing sixth at 170 pounds.
Also qualified for the KWLPG boys are Iden Myers (113 pounds, 20-11), Kyler Konstanz (120 pounds, 27-3), Carter Lenz (138 pounds, 25-6), Grayson Hanson (160 pounds, 26-5), Holden Havlik (170 pounds, 28-9), Jacob Novak (220 pounds, 6-10) and Kameron Styles (285 pounds, 21-14).
Qualified for the KWLPG girls are Akane Metcalfe at 112 pounds and Kiana Major at 160 pounds.
Marion-Freeman
The Rebels qualified three wrestlers, including on returning placewinner: Clayton Smith (27-8). Smith returns at 220 pounds after placing sixth a year ago.
Also qualified for Marion-Freeman are Riley Tschetter (26-13) at 106 and Ethan Ortman (24-15) at 160.
Parker
The Pheasants qualified five boys and one girl for state, including one returning placewinner. Charlie Patten (40-5) moves up to 195 pounds after finishing eighth at 182 pounds.
Also qualified for the Parker boys are Riley Pankratz (16-14) at 113 pounds, Andrew Even (31-18) at 126 pounds, Levi Wieman (24-24) at 220 pounds and Geoff Dunkelberger (34-11) at 285 pounds.
Competing for the Parker girls is Hailey Phillips at 129 pounds.
Parkston
The Trojans qualified four wrestlers, including one returning placewinner. Porter Neugebauer (29-10) moves up to 126 pounds after placing third at 106 pounds last season.
Also for Parkston, Gavin Braun (22-7) will compete at 106 pounds, Landon Sudbeck (25-14) will compete at 132 pounds and Noah Mahoney (24-10 will compete at 160 pounds.
Viborg-Hurley
Viborg-Hurley boasts one of the largest girls’ contingents in the field, with six wrestlers headed west.
Madelyn Feiock (112), Morgan Lee (140), Ella Kessler (160), Gia Miller (185), Emma Murray (185) and Hope Orr (275) will compete in the girls’ tournament for the Cougars.
Also qualified for Viborg-Hurley is boys’ heavyweight Collin Graves (35-8).
Wagner
The Red Raiders boast five state qualifiers, including one returning placewinner in Bradyn Lhotak. Lhotak (32-9) will compete at 138 pounds after finishing sixth at 132 pounds a year ago.
Also qualified for Wagner are Karstyn Lhotak (29-13) at 106 pounds, Jhett Breen (29-8) at 120 pounds, Riley Roberts (27-18) at 145 pounds and Nolan Dvorak (29-16) at 182 pounds.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.