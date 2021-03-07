VERMILLION — An Omaha goal in the 55th minute proved to be the game's only score as the Mavericks handed South Dakota its third straight 1-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
The Yotes (1-5) recorded 16 shots compared to the Mavericks four shots on the afternoon. Omaha (4-2-2) recorded seven saves on the afternoon and recorded two shots on goal.
"We played two good games," head coach Michael Thomas said. "I can't fault the effort put forth but big mistakes and failure to capitalize on chance will lead to a lot of headache in this game."
South Dakota had three corner kicks in each half for six total but were not able to get the right bounce or angle to get on the scoreboard.
USD's best opportunity on goal came in the 81st minute when senior Abby Ostrem shook her defender and placed a shot on goal from just outside the left side of the box and hit the top crossbar. Senior Maddison Sullivan hauled in the rebound and tried her chance on goal, but the Mavs' goalie scooped it up for the save.
The two squads played to a 0-0 tie after 45 minutes of action once again with USD recording three shots and Omaha two shots.
The second half was similar to the first with neither team putting a goal into the back of the net. That is until the 55th minute when Omaha stole the ball in its offensive zone and placed it in the box for Sophia Green to boot it in the back of the net.
The Yotes will be back in action on Friday and Sunday March 12 and 14 in Vermillion as they host Western Illinois for another home stand. Friday's game is at 4 p.m. and Sunday's game is at 1 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
