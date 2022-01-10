SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks went 1-1 in a wrestling triangular on Monday in Sioux Falls.
Yankton claimed a 60-15 victory over host Sioux Falls Roosevelt. For the Bucks, Dylan Sloan (126), Will Pavlish (132), Evan Nelson (138), Vaden Griel (195) and Payton Eustace (220) each won by pin. Collin Patrick (120) and Paul McGlone (145) won by decision.
In girls’ matches against Roosevelt, Yankton’s Keira Christ earned two pins, with Jett Yaggie scoring a pin.
Brookings downed Yankton 53-15. For the Bucks, Pavlish won by pin at 132 pounds. Sloan scored a decision at 126 pounds.
Brookings beat Roosevelt 63-12 in the other match.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen on Friday for a triangular with Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley. Start time for the event is 1 p.m.
BROOKINGS 53, YANKTON 15: 106 — Tate Helmbolt B pin. Patrick Gurney 1:52; 113 — Open; 120 — Nolan Miles B pin. Collin Patrick 1:40; 126 — Dylan Sloan Y dec. Luke DeRynck 10-4; 132 — Will Pavlish Y pin. Mason Mathis 4:22; 138 — Gabriel Stern B tech. fall Evan Nelson 17-0, 4:52; 145 — Paul McGlone Y by forfeit; 152 — Open; 160 — Tyson Brandt B pin. Asa Swenson 0:37; 170 — Jaxon Bowes B pin. Jackson Conway 3;08; 182 — Israel Caldron B pin. Max Diedrichsen 0:40; 195 — Caleb Loehr B pin. Vaden Griel 0:53; 220 — Luke Rasmussen B by forfeit; 285 — James Olson B by forfeit
YANKTON 60, ROOSEVELT 15: 106 — Graham Wilde R pin. Patrick Gurney 1:33; 113 — John Kannah R by forfeit; 120 — Collin Patrick Y dec. Devan Martinez 4-2; 126 — Dylan Sloan Y pin. Zack Brumnond 1:50; 132 — Will Pavlish Y pin. Braylon Kinzer 1:41; 138 — Evan Nelson Y pin. Evan Saeger 1:37; 145 — Paul McGlone Y pin. Kaden Duffy 7-4; 152 — Chase Howe Y by forfeit; 160 — Asa Swenson Y by forfeit; 170 — Jackson Conway Y by forfeit; 182 — Calin Petrich R dec. Max Diedrichsen 6-0; 195 — Vaden Griel Y pin. Anthony Nyemah 2:30; 220 — Payton Eustace Y pin. Logan Moore 0:35; 285 — Edly Amaro Y by forfeit
YANKTON V. ROOSEVELT GIRLS: Jett Yaggie Y pin. SageLynn Culley 1:42; Culley R pin. Monica Massey 5:37; Keira Christ Y pin. Brookyn Chase 0:40; Christ Y pin. Rachel Dagel 1:28; Ali Bissell R dec. Nevaeh Leonard 2-1, OT
JV — BROOKINGS 18, YANKTON 3: 120 — Riley Weisbeck B pin. Keira Christ 0:53; 126 — Nevaeh Leonard Y dec. Weisbeck 4-1; 160 — Cole Novotny B pin. Josh Stapish 2:24; 220 — Dylan Reynolds B pin. Edly Amaro 1:54
