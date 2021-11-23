The Yankton boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling teams roared to impressive victories over O’Gorman on Monday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton girls claimed a 49-1 victory, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Teighlor Karstens posted a 233 high game and 616 series to lead the Gazelles. Hannah Washburn had a 192 high game and 520 series. Rylie Hoerner added a 162 high game and 469 series in the win.
For O’Gorman, Gina Brummel led the way with a 135 high game and 359 series.
Yankton’s boys completed the sweep with a 45-5 victory, also improving to 3-1.
Carter Teply posted a 287 high game and 749 series to lead the Bucks. Gage Becker had a 244 high game and 682 series. Parker Pooler added a 232 high game and 640 series.
D.J. Heiberger led O’Gorman with a 237 high game and 575 series. Mikal Bennett added a 212 high game and 565 series.
Yankton returns to action on Dec. 3, hosting Sioux Falls Washington. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
The Yankton JV boys remained unbeaten with a 47-3 rout of the Knights.
For the Bucks, Oliver Reindl posted a 211 high game and 568 series, and Nate Myer had a 212 high game and 553 series to lead the way. Ryan Turner added a 195 high game and 496 series.
Maverick Jarding led O’Gorman with a 171 high game and 412 series.
