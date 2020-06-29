RACING
WAGNER SPEEDWAY
June 26 Results
B MODIFIEDS
A FEATURE 1: 1. 27-Tyler Myers[2]; 2. 1-Camden Myers[6]; 3. 54K-Kyle Pecena[3]; 4. 88-Wade Wright[4]; 5. 6K-Logan Kafka[5]; 6. 6-Matt Esterling[1]; 7. 81-Tanner James[7]; 8. 11-Raymond Bigge[8]
HEAT 1: 1. 27-Tyler Myers[3]; 2. 54K-Kyle Pecena[6]; 3. 6-Matt Esterling[1]; 4. 88-Wade Wright[8]; 5. 6K-Logan Kafka[5]; 6. 1-Camden Myers[7]; 7. 81-Tanner James[2]; 8. 11-Raymond Bigge[4]
DIRT LATE MODELS
A FEATURE 1: 1. 3-Doug Tomka[4]; 2. 95-Terry McCarthy[2]; 3. 83-Mike Babcock[1]; 4. 1V-Gale Vogt[3]; 5. 9V-Eric Vanosdall[8]; 6. 21X-Jared Hoerle[5]; 7. 34-Seth Fischer[6]; 8. 88-Justin Havranek[7]; 9. 9-Jared Jelsma[9]; 10. (DNF) 11-Brad Vogt[10]
HEAT 1: 1. 3-Doug Tomka[3]; 2. 83-Mike Babcock[2]; 3. 1V-Gale Vogt[4]; 4. 88-Justin Havranek[5]; 5. 9-Jared Jelsma[1]
HEAT 2: 1. 21X-Jared Hoerle[2]; 2. 34-Seth Fischer[4]; 3. 9V-Eric Vanosdall[5]; 4. 95-Terry McCarthy[3]; 5. 11-Brad Vogt[1]
HOBBY STOCKS
A FEATURE 1: 1. 77-Craig Clift[1]; 2. 7-Joey Jaton[5]; 3. 99-Kevin Manthey[2]; 4. 40-Lowell Janssen[4]; 5. 1X-Dennis Powers[7]; 6. 48-Scott Beckman[9]; 7. 98-Shawn Sucha[10]; 8. 77R-Derik Rolston[11]; 9. 2-Aaron Holan[13]; 10. 24-Jordan Vosika[6]; 11. (DNF) 1-Reese Powers[12]; 12. (DNF) 3-Cassy Cooper[8]; 13. (DNF) 00K-Kaylb Brunssen[15]; 14. (DNF) 16J-Joe Namminga[14]; 15. (DNF) 29-Derrick Scott[3]; 16. (DNS) 20-Bill Soles
HEAT 1: 1. 99-Kevin Manthey[3]; 2. 7-Joey Jaton[6]; 3. 40-Lowell Janssen[4]; 4. 3-Cassy Cooper[7]; 5. 48-Scott Beckman[5]; 6. 98-Shawn Sucha[1]; 7. 16J-Joe Namminga[8]; 8. 1-Reese Powers[2]
HEAT 2: 1. 24-Jordan Vosika[5]; 2. 1X-Dennis Powers[6]; 3. 77-Craig Clift[3]; 4. 29-Derrick Scott[2]; 5. 00K-Kaylb Brunssen[8]; 6. 20-Bill Soles[7]; 7. 77R-Derik Rolston[4]; 8. 2-Aaron Holan[1]
SPORT COMPACT
A FEATURE 1: 1. 35X-Conner Brown[6]; 2. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr[7]; 3. 69V-Daniel Vanerveen[4]; 4. 35JR-Taylor Brown[12]; 5. 13-Tom Koster[9]; 6. 48-Kevin Andersh[11]; 7. 11-Matthew Andersh[1]; 8. 6M-Matt Mulder[14]; 9. (DNF) 4R-Cody Feenstra[5]; 10. (DNF) 17J-Jason Johnson[13]; 11. (DNF) 3A-Auston Honeycutt[2]; 12. (DNF) 7K-Ethan Knoll[10]; 13. (DNF) 6-Shawn McKnelly[3]; 14. (DQ) 87-Shannon George[8]
HEAT 1: 1. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr[3]; 2. 4R-Cody Feenstra[2]; 3. 6-Shawn McKnelly[4]; 4. 11-Matthew Andersh[5]; 5. 13-Tom Koster[6]; 6. 48-Kevin Andersh[1]
HEAT 2: 1. 87-Shannon George[3]; 2. 35X-Conner Brown[4]; 3. 69V-Daniel Vanerveen[7]; 4. 3A-Auston Honeycutt[2]; 5. 7K-Ethan Knoll[1]; 6. 35JR-Taylor Brown[5]; 7. 17J-Jason Johnson[8]; 8. 6M-Matt Mulder[6]
STREET STOCKS
A FEATURE 1: 1. 55-John Hoing[3]; 2. 83X-Brylee Gough[4]; 3. 24-Darwin Iedema[1]; 4. 13-Brian Hoing[2]
HEAT 1: 1. 55-John Hoing[1]; 2. 24-Darwin Iedema[2]; 3. 13-Brian Hoing[3]; 4. 83X-Brylee Gough[4]
LIMITED MODIFIED
A FEATURE 1: 1. 33J-Josh Pfeifer[2]; 2. 23JR-Dudley Schroeder Jr[3]; 3. 66M-Kevin McCarthy[1]; 4. 21B-Wes Hochstein[4]; 5. 75S-Brian Shutt[6]; 6. 11M-Kendell McCarthy[5]
HEAT 1: 1. 33J-Josh Pfeifer[4]; 2. 23JR-Dudley Schroeder Jr[2]; 3. 21B-Wes Hochstein[3]; 4. 66M-Kevin McCarthy[1]; 5. 75S-Brian Shutt[6]; 6. 11M-Kendell McCarthy[5]
