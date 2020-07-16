NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota’s men’s and women’s track and field teams were recognized as All-Academic teams and 12 Coyotes earned All-Academic individual honors as announced Thursday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The Coyote women boast a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.65, the highest reported team GPA since the transition to Division I in 2011. The women’s GPA ranks 24th nationally. South Dakota’s men carry a 3.23 cumulative team GPA.
Both teams have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic recognition every year since 2011. To be recognized as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, a program must carry a combined cumulative grade-point average above 3.00.
Twelve Coyotes also earned USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors, a prestigious award requiring a student-athlete to carry a cumulative GPA above 3.25 and meet stringent athletic standards. Due to the cancellation of the outdoor season, only indoor accomplishments were recognized and student-athletes must have ranked nationally in the top-96 of an individual event during the indoor season.
Among the honorees was Zack Anderson, a physical education major from Parker.
