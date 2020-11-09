The Yankton Area Ice Association will hold a month-long “Learn To Skate” program for youth ages 4 through 12, beginning Saturday, Nov. 14.
Sessions will run from 11-11:30 a.m. each Saturday and 5:45-6:15 p.m. each Wednesday, continuing through Dec. 16.
There is a cost to participate. Contact Shawn Weber at yaia.lts.coordinator@gmail.com or 605-691-0026 for more information or to register.
Due to COVID-19, the YAIA has strict limits on the maximum number of participants, as well as spectator viewing. See that policy online at yanktonice.org.
