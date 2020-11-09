Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.