VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett has announced site changes to this weekend’s Summit League duals with Denver and Kansas City.
The matches, originally scheduled to be played outdoors at the USD Tennis Courts, will now be moved indoors to Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, due to expected low temperatures.
Friday’s match with Denver will still take place at 1 p.m. while Saturday’s match with Kansas City will now start at 7:30 p.m., a time change from the original outdoor starting time.
South Dakota, riding a three-match win streak, is currently 6-8 overall and 1-0 in Summit League play.
Denver, currently on a six-match win streak, is 2-0 in Summit League play and 7-4 overall.
Kansas City, meanwhile, is 2-4 overall and 0-1 to begin Summit League action.
