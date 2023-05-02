SPENCER, Iowa — Mount Marty University shot a final round 349 to solidify a third place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships. The final round was held on Tuesday at Spencer Golf and Country Club in Spencer, Iowa.

The third place team finish was the best for the Lancers since placing third in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Mount Marty has now finished fourth or better in seven of the last nine GPAC Tournaments.

