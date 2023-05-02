SPENCER, Iowa — Mount Marty University shot a final round 349 to solidify a third place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships. The final round was held on Tuesday at Spencer Golf and Country Club in Spencer, Iowa.
The third place team finish was the best for the Lancers since placing third in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Mount Marty has now finished fourth or better in seven of the last nine GPAC Tournaments.
Briar Cliff, which led after Monday’s opening two rounds, claimed the title with a three-round score of 1,042. Dakota Wesleyan, which posted Tuesday’s best round of 343, shot 1,053 to place second.
Mount Marty improved nine strokes over Monday’s second round, shooting a 349 to finish with a score of 1,070. Northwestern (1,073) was fourth, followed by Jamestown (1,075) and College of Saint Mary (1,081).
Morningside’s Sofia Castelan shot a final round 79 to earn medalist honors with a three-round score of 244. Briar Cliff’s Helene Bergmo and Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker tied for second at 247.
Mount Marty was led by Kelsey Heath, who shot a final round 81 to finish fourth at 252. Her fourth place finish was the best by a Lancer since Logan Wagner placed third in the 2016-17 tournament.
Courtney Heath (265) tied for 11th. Tanna Lehfeldt (276) placed 29th. Tatum Jensen (277) tied for 30th. Caitlyn Stimpson (292) finished in 43rd.
Dordt’s Jillian Eidsness, a freshman from Yankton, finished 28th at 274.
