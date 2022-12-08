VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota sophomore cornerback Myles Harden has been named to HERO Sports’ FCS Sophomore All-American Team, the publication announced Thursday.
Harden, who hails from Miami Gardens, Florida, was named a freshman all-American as a true freshman in the spring of 2021. He earned the sophomore equivalent this fall after forcing more turnovers in four games – six – than all but three players nationally during the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.