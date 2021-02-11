LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot earned top seeds and will host their respective sub-district girls’ basketball tournaments, which begin on Monday.
Crofton (18-3) will be the top seed in Sub-District C2-5, and will face the winner of Monday’s Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-12) vs. Creighton (8-11) matchup in Tuesday’s early semifinal. Second-seeded Ponca (17-3) faces North Central (18-3) in the other semifinal.
Cedar Catholic (13-7) is the top seed in Sub-District D1-4, and will face the winner of Monday’s Bloomfield (11-11) vs. Niobrara-Verdigre (7-12) matchup in Tuesday’s early semifinal. Second-seeded Hartington-Newcastle (8-12) will face Boyd County (7-12) in the other semifinal.
Wynot (14-6) is the top seed in Sub-District D2-5, and will face the winner of Monday’s Winside (4-15) vs. Walthill (1-17) matchup in one semifinal. Second-seeded Randolph (6-11) faces Santee (7-6) in the other semifinal.
The other sub-district involving area programs is D1-3, which will be played in Humphrey and hosted by Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (15-4). H-LHF will face the winner of Monday’s Osmond (7-12) vs. Wausa (6-16) matchup in Tuesday’s early semifinal. Second-seeded Plainview (10-10) will take on Tri County Northeast (6-11) in the other semifinal.
Sub-District champions and the next four wild card qualifiers will advance to the District round on Feb. 26. Teams will be seeded one through 16, with the eight winners advancing to state, March 2-6 in Lincoln.
