VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers scored 126.9 to win a gymnastics dual against West Central on Thursday in Vermillion.
West Central scored 104.65 on the night.
Vermillion posted the top five all-around scores, led by Mackenzie Brady (33.55) and Serena Gapp (32.35). Tori Farmer (30.05) also broke the 30-point mark for the Tanagers.
Brady posted the top mark on balance beam (8.25), floor (8.5) and vault (8.7). Serena Gapp led the way on the uneven parallel bars, scoring 8.2.
Vermillion travels to Madison for a dual on Tuesday. West Central is off until the Linda Collignon Invitational, Jan. 15 in Madison.
Vermillion also won the JV dual, 66.4 to 60.15.
TEAM: Vermillion 126.9, West Central 104.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 33.55; 2, Serena Gapp V 32.35; 3, Tori Farmer V 30.05; 4, Callie Radigan V 29.3; 5, Abby Roob V 28.4; 6, Maya Van Hyfte WC 28.05
BARS: 1, Serena Gapp V 8.2; 2, Mackenzie Brady V 8.1; 3, Callie Radigan V 7.05; 4, Maya Radigan V 6.8; 5, Tori Farmer V 6.65; 6, Kenasyn Johnson WC 5.4
BEAM: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 8.25; 2, Abby Roob V 7.9; 3, Serena Gapp V 7.75; 4, Tori Farmer V 7.5; 5, Kenasyn Johnson WC 7.2; 6, Maya Van Hyfte WC 7.15
FLOOR: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 8.5; 2, Maya Van Hyfte WC 8.3; 3, Serena Gapp V 8.2; 4, Maya Radigan V 7.95; 5, Tori Farmer V 7.9; 6, Jenna Schoeneman WC 7.8
VAULT: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 8.7; 2, Serena Gapp V 8.2; 3, Tori Farmer V 8; 4, Abby Roob V 7.9; 5, Callie Radigan V 7.75; 6, Jenna Schoeneman WC 7.7
