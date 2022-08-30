The South Dakota Coyotes soccer team displayed a complete team effort in their first win of the season in an 8-0 decision against the Dordt Defenders here at the First Bank & Trust Complex Tuesday.
USD improves to 1-3-1 on the season. Dordt counted the game as a scrimmage, so they are still at 1-2 on the campaign.
Shaylee Gailus led the Coyotes with two goals and an assist in the contest.
“We came out here and knew what we were working towards, and it clicked today,” Gailus said.
Gailus scored her first goal with 31:10 remaining in the first half to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead after Taylor Ravelo opened the scoring at 36:03.
“I had just got on the field, and I got a good pass,” Gailus said. “Our plan (as a team) is to run it down the endline. That’s what I did, and I saw the open net in the back corner.”
Taylor Cotter, Lexie Wood, Haylee Phoenix, Christin Schmidt, and Morgan Sullivan all added a goal for the Coyotes. USD head coach Michael Thomas praised the team putting together a full-game effort against the Defenders.
“The biggest thing we’ve been talking about is playing the full 90 minutes,” Thomas said. “It was 10 minutes that cost us during the Colorado State game. Honestly, it was two minutes or five minutes that cost us during Portland State (in a game) that we felt should have been a win. It was nice to see a very complete 90-minute performance out there today.”
Thomas said that the team worked out some details that were previously lacking in their game, which led to success.
“We went through a similar stretch in 2019, where we lost a lost a string of close games because of the details,” Thomas said. “When we lost a string of those close games because of the details, we learned from some of those lessons. That ended up leading to the two most successful years in the history of the program. Now, we’re bringing a new crop of players that certainly have to learn some of those lessons again.”
Thomas added that in the broad stroke of things the Coyotes have done a plethora of good things thus far on the young season. While the team is young, Thomas sees talent across the board on his team, as a lot of the younger players on the Coyotes got playing time in the contest.
“It’s great as a coach to have so many options (to start). Sometimes it’s hard because I only get to pick 11 of them. That’s tough for me. It’s great as a coach to get to see everybody go out and do what they love today.”
USD played their third game in six days against Dordt. Gailus saw the team take advantage of the extra minutes that they were not able to in their 2-2 draw at Portland State Sunday.
“Everyone, especially in a tie game like that, would kill to have a few minutes back to put a (goal) away and get that win back,” Gailus said. “To be able to come out here and put all that aside and be able to get the win that we’ve been working hard for that game. We got those extra minutes back today.”
The schedule does not get any easier for South Dakota, as they take a two-game road trip to Utah to play Southern Utah Friday and Utah Tech on Sunday.
“We’re right back at it against two very good teams on the road,” Thomas said. “The schedule doesn’t do us any favors this year. But anytime you get that winning feeling, it’s something that you want to go out and repeat it.”
Kickoff for Friday’s contest in Cedar City, Utah against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is set for 5 p.m. CT at the Thunderbird Park Complex.
Of note, Yankton native Cora Schurman started the game for the Coyotes.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.