SIOUX FALLS — Even as the tide of the South Dakota State Jackrabbit’s Summit League Tournament second round contest turned from a frenetic contest in the first half to a defensive slugfest in the second half, the No. 2 seed Jackrabbits made enough plays down the stretch to defeat the No. 10 Omaha Mavericks 63-55 Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“I know our team beat Omaha a couple times already this year by over 20 points,” said Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson. “Our guys (were) maybe not as happy as they should be in the locker and I'm like, ‘No, no, no, no, boys. Wins right now — it doesn't matter if it’s by one (point) or whatever — we need to celebrate.’”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.