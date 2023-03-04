SIOUX FALLS — Even as the tide of the South Dakota State Jackrabbit’s Summit League Tournament second round contest turned from a frenetic contest in the first half to a defensive slugfest in the second half, the No. 2 seed Jackrabbits made enough plays down the stretch to defeat the No. 10 Omaha Mavericks 63-55 Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
“I know our team beat Omaha a couple times already this year by over 20 points,” said Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson. “Our guys (were) maybe not as happy as they should be in the locker and I'm like, ‘No, no, no, no, boys. Wins right now — it doesn't matter if it’s by one (point) or whatever — we need to celebrate.’”
The Jackrabbits had plenty to celebrate down the stretch. Even as the team went without a field goal during a 6:20 stretch in a second half in which they shot 5-28 (17.9%), the defense provided the team and fans with the energy they needed. With 14:08 left in the contest, Matthew Mors had a block on a layup attempt by Omaha’s Luke Jungers. Then, with 8:31 remaining, Matt Dentlinger on a driving layup by Omaha’s Tony Osburn.
“(They were) big time plays,” Henderson said. “Those are energy plays. We talk about those plays being 50-50 plays. We need to win the 50-50 battle. Those blocks were huge. They remind me (when) Tevin King had a block here four or five years ago that are just huge momentum swings for our team. They were tonight as well.”
The SDSU offense had its struggles in the contest, but the defense adjusted after Omaha shot 15-28 (53.6%) in the first half. Omaha made just 6-32 (18.8%) shots in the second half.
“We were tougher than nails,” Henderson said. “You look at our last three games. (They have) been our best defensive efforts. Now the first half (defensively) was a little shaky, but in the second half we were dynamite.”
Leading 49-47, the Jackrabbits broke their scoreless streak with 7:01 remaining as Charlie Easley scored on a second-chance layup to Matt Mims made a second-chance 3-pointer on SDSU’s next possession to give them a 54-47 lead.
Henderson switched Easley on Omaha’s Jaeden Marshall, who had 19 points in the first half, and Easley helped hold Marshall to zero points in the second half. Henderson was proud of the energy Easley provided the team.
“To be able to bring Charlie off the bench with the experience that he has is a weapon,” Henderson said. “He makes all those energy plays that are contagious to other players. If we don't like matchups, we can let him go in there and guard anybody.”
Down the stretch, the Jackrabbits were able to find their way to the free throw line, where Alex Arians made four free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory for SDSU. The senior, who got timely shots for his team throughout the game, was pumping up the crowd in his last Summit League Tournament appearance at the Denny after he made a pair of free throws.
“We talk a lot about the electricity in Frost (Arena), but when we (play) down here, it’s the same thing,” Arians said. “We’ve got some of the best fans in college basketball and everyone that is in the building can see that.”
Arians led the Jackrabbits with 14 points. Zeke Mayo added 10 points and nine rebounds, making a pair of critical free throws down the stretch as well.
Frankie Fidler grabbed 10 rebounds for Omaha, 9-23, while JJ White registered eight assists.
The Jackrabbits, 19-12, will play in a semifinal matchup Monday against the winner of Sunday’s second round contest between the No. 6 seed South Dakota Coyotes and No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison. Tip off time for the SDSU game Monday is set for 8:30 p.m. at the Denny.
“We’re fortunate to be moving on, but I love our team,” Henderson said.
