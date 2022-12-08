The Yankton Elks Lodge will host the local competition for the Elks Hoop Shoot on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at Yankton Middle School.
The competition is open to boys and girls ages 8-13 (age as of April 1, 2023). Divisions for boys and girls are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
Doors open at 9 a.m., with registration from 9-9:45 a.m. Participants are asked to leave their basketballs at home, as there is no on-site practice allowed prior to competition.
There is no cost to compete. For more information, contact Tom Reiners at 605-653-9142 or tmreiners@yahoo.com.
