SIOUX FALLS — USD women’s basketball used a first quarter run to build a lead they wouldn’t give back Monday afternoon against North Dakota State, advancing to the Summit League Championship in the process.
“Regardless of seed there’s always pressure going into a tournament,” USD senior Liv Korngable said. “If you lose you’re done, but I think everyone feels that and I think the confidence from our past success and our past wins helps that going forward.”
USD went on a 13-0 run to end the first and start the second quarter to build a 23-10 lead. NDSU’s leading scorer Heaven Hamling struggled to get rolling offensively, not scoring in the first half and finishing with seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.
“Our past games with her (Hamling) we gave her a little bit too much space,” Korngable said. “So really just focusing on her and limiting her shots was a big part of our defensive plan.”
The Coyotes held NDSU to 33.9% shooting from the field and forced 14 turnovers. The Coyote offense built a rhythm early and finished the game shooting 51.9% from the field and picked up 17 assists on 27 made baskets.
Korngable tallied 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Coyotes. Chloe Lamb pitched in 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Maddie Krull added 13 points and Sjerven 10.
Reneya Hopkins led NDSU with 13 points. Kadie Deaton added 10 points off the bench. NDSU head coach Jory Collins completed his second season at NDSU, and has made strong strides with the program according to USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
“I think he has done an outstanding job in a lot of ways,” Plitzuweit said. “One in terms of bringing in players and developing players…. From a personnel standpoint he’s done a tremendous job. On top of that they are so well disciplined, so well versed in what they’re doing that they present incredible challenges for you.”
The Coyotes have made four straight Summit League title games with the win over Collins’ Bison. The difference this year is in the opponent. USD has played South Dakota State in the previous three championship games in the streak. This year they play the Mavericks of Omaha.
The eighth seeded Mavericks upset No. 25 South Dakota State for the program’s first AP Top 25 victory Saturday, and followed the win up by being the first eight seed to make the Summit League Tournament Championship. The Coyotes and Mavericks didn’t play in the regular season.
“We have to familiarize our program with who they are very quickly and turn around and play tomorrow at 1 p.m.,” Plitzuweit said. “So that’s the biggest challenge that we have and then on top of it, the challenge of we need to get some recovery too because this was a very hard fought game.”
This is the fourth championship game appearance in five years for Plitzuweit. The Coyotes and Mavericks tip-off at 1 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (15-9)
Reneya Hopkins 4-12 3-3 13, Heaven Hamilng 2-11 2-3 7, Abby Schulte 2-4 0-0 4, Emily Dietz 1-7 0-2 2, Ryan Cobbins 1-3 6-8 8, Michelle Gaislerova 3-5 1-1 7, Olivia Skibiel 2-5 0-0 4, Kadie Deaton 4-9 2-3 10. TOTALS: 19-56 14-20 55
SOUTH DAKOTA (18-5)
Liv Korngable 8-11 1-1 20, Chloe Lamb 7-12 1-1 18, Jeniah Ugofsky 4-5 1-1 9, Hannah Sjerven 2-5 6-8 10, Maddie Krull 4-10 4-4 13, Claudia Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 1-3 2-2 4, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 0-1 0-0 0, Apsen Williston 0-1 1-2 1, Allison Peplowski 1-2 4-6 6. TOTALS: 27-52 20-25 81.
NDSU 10 16 18 11 — 55
USD 19 23 22 17 — 81
Three-Pointers: USD 7-17 (Korngable 3-4, Lamb 3-6, Krull 1-2, Ugofsky 0-1, Sjerven 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Guebert 0-1, Peplowski 0-1), NDSU 3-15 (Hopkins 2-4, Hamling 1-6, Schulte 0-1, Skibiel 0-1, Deaton 0-1, Cobbins 0-2). Rebounds: NDSU 33 (Dietz 6), USD 33 (Lamb 6). Personal Fouls: USD 20, NDSU 20. Fouled Out: NDSU 1, USD 0. Assists: USD 17 (Lamb 4), NDSU 2 (Dietz, Deaton). Turnovers: NDSU 14, USD 10. Steals: NDSU 4 (Hamling, Dietz, Cobbins, Deaton), USD 4 (Korngable, Ugofsky, Krull, Hansen). Blocks: USD 2 (Korngable, Hansen). NDSU 2 (Behnke, Deaton).
