Eden Wolfgram’s two goals and two assists powered the Yankton Gazelles as they defeated the Huron Tigers 6-0 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday.
Yankton improves to 2-7-1 on the season. Huron is now 0-8 on the season.
“We came in with the right mentality (today),” Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring said. “We were really attack-minded, trying to push the ball forward and create as many good looks and on goal as we could.”
The Gazelles’ offense showed that attack-minded approach right from the onset. Wolfgram opened the scoring early for the Gazelles 1:47 into the game.
Keira Christ and Iyana Becker each added first half goals of their own for Yankton. Wolfgram had assists on both goals.
Wolfgram added another goal in the second half. She credited being able to go over certain situations in practice to her own and the team’s success Tuesday.
“We worked really hard in practice,” Wolfgram said. “We go over (setting teammates) a lot and go over formations.”
Schuring adds that Wolfgram, who is in eighth grade, has a confidence and patience with the ball. He adds that having those skills is something that is rare for a player that young.
“She’s able to get her eyes up and have good field of vision,” Schuring said. “Whether it’s creating sharper shot opportunities for yourself or are looking for the correct slot passed to her support runners making runs forward, she’s able to find them. She’s a huge asset for us out there.”
Lucy Johnson added a fifth goal for the Gazelles.
Brie Luken, the only returning senior on Schuring’s squad, scored Yankton’s sixth goal of the day on senior night. It was her first goal of the season, and she was relieved she was able to get one in the back of the net on senior night.
“I was happy to (score) on my senior night,” Luken said. “It got me pumped up. I hope I get another one this year.”
Schuring is happy that he had a player like Luken to lead the young team this year.
“She knew that the responsibilities were going to be daunting to her as a leader,” Schuring said. “Competitively, she knew that we were going to be a younger team coming into the season. She was going to have to have patience with the underclassmen. She’s taken that challenge on very effectively.”
Luken is happy she has been able to lead the group this season.
“They’re like family,” Luken said. “I’m glad I got to lead them.”
While the Gazelles had scored six goals combined in their first nine games before tonight, Schuring hopes that players’ confidence will go up because of how much they saw the ball hit the back of the net against Huron.
“As much as we have struggled this year on the attacking and as far as finishing, it’s always nice for attacking players to see that ball hit the back of the net,” Schuring said. “Anything we can do to help build a little bit more confidence is going to go a long way as we move further here in the season.”
The Bucks hope to build on that confidence Thursday at Mitchell, who is 5-3 on the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Joe Quintal Field.
