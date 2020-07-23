The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored 30 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Lancers in girls’ softball action on Thursday.
The Gazelles claimed the opener 17-2 behind a 3-for-3 effort from Isabelle Sheldon.
Sheldon and Reese Garry each doubled, with Garry driving in three runs, for the Gazelles. Kalli Koletzky, Ellie Drotzman, Ava Girard and Daylee Hughes each had a hit, with Hughes and Olivia Puck each driving in two runs.
Girard pitched a scoreless first, striking out two. Puck struck out three in three innings of relief.
The Gazelles bounced back from an early 5-0 deficit to claim the nightcap 13-8.
Girard and Sheldon each had two hits for the Gazelles. Koletzky, Drotzman, Puck and Hannah Crisman each had a hit, with Crisman and Sheldon each driving in two runs in the victory.
Hughes and Garry each struck out two batters in the win.
Parkston 9, Menno 0
PARKSTON — Parkston used a six-run fourth inning to pull away from Menno 9-0 in the opening game of their girls’ softball league tournament, Thursday in parkston.
Lindsey Roth had two hits, and Emilea Cimpl had a double and two RBI for Parkston. Sadie Lindeman had a hit and two RBI, and Maci DeGeest, C.C. Neugebauer, Kiauna Hargens and Emma Poore each had a hit in the victory.
Hargens allowed one hit in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win.
