DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s 400-meter relay qualified for the finals at the Drake Relays, Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mount Marty won its heat in 47.71 seconds to advance to the finals. Isabelle Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen, Alexis Even (Parker) and Elianna Clark (Gayville) ran for the Lancers.

