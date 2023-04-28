DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s 400-meter relay qualified for the finals at the Drake Relays, Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mount Marty won its heat in 47.71 seconds to advance to the finals. Isabelle Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen, Alexis Even (Parker) and Elianna Clark (Gayville) ran for the Lancers.
The Lancer men just missed the finals in the 400 relay, finishing ninth in 41.56. Deontae Howard, Donovan Breckenridge, Jonathan Fuselier and Nathan Simons ran for the Lancers.
The Lancer women just missed the finals in the 1600 relay, finishing 10th in 3:56.61. Calli Davis (Elk Point), Clark, Even and Abrielle Nelson ran for MMU.
Simons finished 17th in the prelims of the men’s 400, clocking a 50.30.
The Lancer men were 20th in the 1600 relay prelims, finishing in 3:22.67. Nathaniel Kropuenske (Beresford, Breckenridge, Carl Massa and Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) ran for MMU.
Wiebelhaus finished 21st in the men’s 110-meter hurdle prelims, clocking a 15.41.
The meet concludes today (Saturday).
