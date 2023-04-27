SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles rolled to an 18-0 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt in high school softball action on Thursday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Yankton scored nine runs each in the first and third innings, taking advantage of seven walks, five hit batters and five Roosevelt errors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.