SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles rolled to an 18-0 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt in high school softball action on Thursday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Yankton scored nine runs each in the first and third innings, taking advantage of seven walks, five hit batters and five Roosevelt errors.
The veteran Gazelles didn’t let Roosevelt’s wild pitching distract them from having good plate appearances, said Yankton head coach Jill Muth.
“They stayed focused at the plate, which led to some good at-bats,” she said. “The kids battled and stayed focused on defense as well.”
Kyra Tjeerdsma had three hits and three RBI for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Camryn Koletzky and Mikayla Humpal each doubled. Elle Feser, Emma Herrboldt and Emma Eichacker each had a hit in the victory.
Grace Behrns tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out four of the 10 batters she faced, for the win. Ella Carlson took the loss.
“Grace was dialed in,” Muth said.
Yankton, 5-3, will continue a busy stretch at home on Saturday, facing Aberdeen Central. Start time is 2 p.m., preceded by JV.
“From last Monday to this Monday we’ll have had five games, Sunday off and a total of two practices,” Muth said. “That’s a busy eight days.”
In the JV game, Yankton rolled to a 23-4 decision.
Tori Hansen went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Yankton. Taylor Hamburg went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Kamella Kopp went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and five RBI. Mia Donner and Megan Brausey each had three hits. Tjeerdsma homered and doubled, driving in four. Hailey Schulte, Eliza Gurney and McKenna Hacecky each had two hits in the victory.
Hansen picked up the win, striking out five in the three-inning contest.
Vermillion 13, Elk Point-Jefferson 12
VERMILLION — Vermilion scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a 13-12 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in high school softball action on Thursday.
MaKenzie Richardson had two triples, Emmah Pittman doubled and singled, and Madigan Wallin each had two hits for Vermillion. Bailey Baylor homered. Mya Halverson doubled. Reagan Lee and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit in the victory.
Grace Griffin and Molly Geary each had three hits for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio had two hits. Danica Torrez homered. Grace Schuh and Regan Rasmussen each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win in relief. Torrez took the loss in relief, striking out six.
Vermillion, 3-1, hosts Yankton on Monday. EPJ, 3-6, travels to Lennox today (Friday).
Gayville-Volin 17, Tri-Valley 2
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin scored 10 runs in the fourth to roll to a 17-2 victory over Tri-Valley in high school softball action on Thursday.
Ayla Dimmer went 3-for-4 with a double for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson tripled twice. Teresa Stockman homered and tripled. Jolie Westrum doubled and singled. Tanayia Pacheco also homered, driving in four runs in the game. Maia Achen had a hit and three RBI. Andrea Miller and Kayden Bye each had a hit in the victory.
Dimmer picked up the win, striking out two in the four-inning contest.
Gayville-Volin, 5-2, hosts a tournament on Saturday in Gayville and Volin.
