Tim Huesken and Samuel Baraka scored second half goals as the Mount Marty University men’s soccer team won here 2-0 against the Buena Vista Beavers at Crane-Youngworth Field Monday.
The Lancers are now 2-0-1 on the season. Buena Vista counted the game as a scrimmage since it is a Division III school.
Huesken’s goal skipped past defenders into the net with 32:26 remaining in the second half. Sloan Tshilenge got the assist on the goal. The goal itself was not the prettiest, but it seemed like it would be the ones the Lancers would get on a night where they struggled to finish their chances.
“It doesn’t matter how it gets over the line as long as it goes over the line,” head coach Oliver Tieleman said after the match. “It was fantastic to break the floodgates. That first one just had to be a goal like that. Then we (played better) after that. There were plenty of chances that we should have put away, but it was nice to just to get that one (to open the scoring).”
Samuel Baraka doubled MMU’s lead with 7:48 remaining in the game as he finished off a run on a nice through ball from Diego Romero.
“(The game) was quite difficult because they started adapting to how we were playing,” Baraka said. “But then, Coach (Tieleman) gave us the advice to switch it up and not to be predictable. We precisely did that. When we got that chance, I got the ball and I had to put it in.”
Tieleman talked about how the Beavers’ plan to counter worked well in the first half, but also how the Lancers adapted to it in the second half to control play.
“We adapted and we won that battle,” Tieleman said. “I felt like we had the upper hand for a lot of (the game), but it was nice once we put that goal. Everyone felt a little bit more comfortable.”
Tieleman was proud of the way his team persevered throughout the night.
“We put in the hard yards up to when we scored. Sometimes, soccer is just like that. You have to be able to look after the ball, and the chance will come after you try (different things) out.”
More than anything, Tieleman was relieved his team got the win after facing a tough, physical test from Buena Vista.
“It’s good to face that challenge now,” he said. “It helps our boys moving on to the next game. It’s not going to come easy. It’s not always going to happen like it did against York (in a 4-2 victory last Tuesday). It’s good to face that challenge, overcome it, and get the win.”
Baraka also believes his team passed the test.
“We knew, physically, we were up to test,” Baraka said. “Technically, we’ve got some of the best players, so we knew that we could handle putting in more dynamics and more intensity into (our game).”
Tieleman adds that the fan support helped the team come through with the victory Monday night. He added that the different sports at Mount Marty supporting each other has played an influential role in the University being undefeated across all sports thus far in the 2022-23 school year. The entire MMU volleyball team was in attendance for the game.
“We love that support from them,” Tieleman said. “They’re playing tomorrow against Presentation College (at 7:30 p.m.). We’re going to head down and support them. That’s the momentum at Mount Marty coming through, that everyone’s behind each other and each program is helping and supporting each other.”
Tieleman’s team was challenged tonight, and he is expecting more of the same Thursday as the team takes on Nebraska Wesleyan Thursday at 6 p.m. at Abel Stadium in Lincoln.
