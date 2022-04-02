BROOKINGS — Yankton finished second on the boys’ side and sixth on the girls’ side of the ESD Indoor meet, held Saturday in Brookings. Yankton placed second in the combined team scoring.
Brandon Valley swept the team titles in the event, which was scored in a “true team” format. Individual events were awarded 27 points for first, 26 for second, etc., with each athlete’s place counting toward the team title. In relays, first place was awarded 36 points, with 32 for second, etc.
Brandon Valley won the boys’ title, 949 to 830.5 over the Bucks. Aberdeen Central was third with 714 points.
The Bucks’ lone victory came from Cody Oswald, who won the 60-meter hurdles (8.65). He also was fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.48).
Carson Haak was second in both throwing events, recording a toss of 48-3 3/4 in the shot put and 146-8 in the discus. Teammate Bodie Rutledge was fourth in the shot put (45-11) and fifth in the discus (136-1).
Austin Gobel also earned two top individual finishes, placing second in the 300 (35.51) and third in the 100 (11.19). Also in the sprints, Gavin Swanson was fifth in the 200 (23.70) and Jaden Supurgeci was sixth in the 100 (11.41).
Also for the Bucks, Dylan Payer was second in the 600 (1:26.43), Nate Schoenfelder was sixth in the 800 (2:11.70), Zach Fedde was sixth in the 1600 (4:41.68) and Trevor Paulsen was sixth in the high jump (5-6).
In the relays, Payer, Rugby Ryken, Michael Mors and Gobel were second in the 1200 relay (2:29.45). Swanson, Oswald, Ryken and Supurgeci were third in the 400 relay (45.01). Carson Conway, Schoenfelder, Fedde and Oliver Dooley was third in the distance medley relay (11:09.91).
Brandon Valley beat Brookings for the girls’ title, 976 to 731. The Gazelles scored 585.5 points.
Yankton had a pair of victories on the girls’ side, Sydnee Serck in the 600 (1:38.69) and Shae Rumsey (2:23.42). Thea Chance was third in both the 800 (2:28.87) and 1600 (5:24.22). Cora Schurman was sixth in the 100 (13.17) and long jump (15-9). Sophia Petheram was seventh in the 3200 (12:58.61).
In the relays, the foursome of Serck, Schurman, Tierney Faulk and Rumsey was second in the 1200 relay (2:58.56). Alexia Wheeler, Faulk, Molly Savey and Schurman were third in the 400 relay (52.25). Claire Tereshinski, Wheeler, Petheram and Ava Johanneson were fourth in the distance medley relay (14:01.71).
Yankton begins the outdoor portion of its season on Tuesday, hosting a quadrangular. Start time is 4 p.m. at Williams Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.