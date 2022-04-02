Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 61F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.