O’Gorman took the lead for good with a 9-3 surge in the third quarter, then hit nine free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Yankton at bay in a 50-45 victory over the Bucks in boys’ basketball action on Saturday at the YHS Gym.
“I was proud of the way our guys fought,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “We are disappointed in the final result.”
Matt Eng scored 14 points and Emanuel Struck finished with 12 points for O’Gorman (8-1), which did not have a field goal in the final five minutes of the contest. Rush Landry added nine points in the victory.
Rugby Ryken scored a game-high 16 points for Yankton. Mac Ryken and Dylan Prouty each scored eight points in the contest. Jaden Kral was held to four points but finished with 10 rebounds.
O’Gorman scored both inside and outside to quickly build a 12-3 lead. The Bucks answered with five straight points to keep things close, then ended the first half with a 10-0 run to take a 25-22 halftime lead.
Rugby Ryken had eight points and Mac Ryken scored seven points for the Bucks in the first half.
“Rugby played a great game. Mac got in there a bit and made some plays,” Haynes said. “They are able to break down the defense and finish or dump it off for a layup.”
O’Gorman went to its strengths in the third quarter, pounding the ball inside and attacking the boards. The Knights retook the lead by scoring the first four points of the half, then took it for good with their 9-3 surge late in the period.
“O’Gorman is so physical on both ends,” Haynes said. “That makes them hard to score against. They want to pound it inside and pound the boards.”
Yankton tried to fight back in the fourth quarter, but the Knights were 9-of-11 from the line in the final four minutes. The Bucks got two Prouty three-pointers in the final minute but need better outside shooting from the team throughout the night. Yankton went just 5-of-22 from deep.
“We needed to make a few more threes,” he said. “Then we could have spread their defense out a little, maybe gotten better penetration.”
Yankton finished 1-2 in a week that saw the Bucks play their first “close” games of the season.
Prior to Tuesday’s buzzer-beating win over Harrisburg, the team’s closest contest had been a 13-point win in the season opener. Yankton’s three games this week were decided by a combined eight points.
“It’s good for us to play close games,” Haynes said. “You can practice (end-of-game situations) all you want, but until you’re out there you don’t know.
“You can’t put a price tag on those lessons.”
The Bucks now prepare for another challenging week, hosting Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday and traveling to top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.
“Those are two of the more talented teams in the state,” Haynes said. “Jefferson has a great point guard in Taylen Ashley, a good athlete who was also their starting quarterback.
“We need the same intensity we had tonight to give ourselves a chance in that one.”
O’Gorman won the JV game 64-56. Drew Ryken led Yankton with 13 points. Landon Potts and Isaiah Schelhaas each scored 10 points.
The Knights won the sophomore game 59-42. Potts led the Bucks with 11 points. Carson Ness scored nine points and Bryce Kral added eight points for the Bucks.
O’Gorman won the freshmen ‘A’ game 78-59. For Yankton, Easton Nelson scored 13 points. Evan Serck and Matthew Sheldon each had 12 points.
Yankton won the freshmen ‘B’ game 50-47 behind 20 points from Cohen Zahrbock. Abe Chance added 12 points.
O’GORMAN (8-1)
Emanuel Struck 3 3-4 12, David Alpers 3 0-2 6, Matt Eng 4 4-4 14, Rush Landry 3 3-4 9, Leo Hueners 0 0-0 0, Trey Heckenlaible 0 0-0 0, Chad Ambroz 0 0-0 0, Gavin Muirhead 1 0-1 2. TOTALS: 17 11-17 50.
YANKTON (5-4)
Drew Ryken 1-7 0-0 3, Mac Ryken 3-7 1-3 8, Rugby Ryken 5-13 5-10 16, Dylan Prouty 3-5 0-0 8, Cody Oswald 3-3 0-1 6, Jaden Kral 1-5 2-2 4, Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Potts 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16 8-16 45.
O’GORMAN 15 7 17 11 — 50
YANKTON 11 14 11 9 — 45
Three-Pointers: Y 5-22 (Prouty 2-3, D. Ryken 1-7, M. Ryken 1-4, R. Ryken 1-5, Kral 0-3), OG 5 (Struck 3, Eng 2).
