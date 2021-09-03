Kelsey Heath placed sixth and the Lancers fifth at the Mount Marty Women’s Golf Invite Thursday and Friday in Yankton.
After tying the school record with her first round 76, Heath shot an 84 during her second round at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Friday. Heath’s older sister, Courtney, followed her first round 85 with a second round 86, good for second on the team and tied for 19th overall.
Caitlyn Stimpson and Emily Popkes hit second round 92’s and Tanna Lehfeldt a 93 Friday. As a squad, the Lancers finished eight shots behind York for fourth place and 11 shots behind Briar Cliff for third.
Morningside took home the team title with a two round 53-over-par. Dakota Wesleyan finished second, thirteen shots ahead of third place Briar Cliff.
Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker won the event with a two-day total of 148 (4-over). Morningside’s Laia Badosa finished second at 9-over and Maria Nava third at 12-over. Briar Cliff’s Frankie Valencia finished fourth and Morningside’s Maria Zorilla fifth.
Tanna Lehfeldt placed in a tie for 29th individually. Caitlyn Stimpson tied for 37th and Emily Popkes finished 45th.
Mount Marty’s ‘B’ squad finished the second day with a +111, only scoring three golfers on the day. Tatum Jensen shot a 92, followed by Katie Roth’s 115 and Kalee Gildsdorf’s 120.
