The Yankton Gazelles will boast a senior-laden lineup as they try to improve on a 6-20 season under first-year head coach Tayler Stacey. Yankton begins the 2023 season at home today (Tuesday).
Yankton has eight seniors, several of which played key roles a season ago.
“Our seniors provide so much leadership,” Stacey said. “They push themselves, which also pushes our underclassmen. They have been really good about encouraging others and picking each other up.”
Both setters on the varsity roster are seniors: Camille McDermott and Ava Koller. McDermott has seen time as a varsity setter every season since eighth grade. Koller also saw action as a hitter a season ago.
“They know the court. They know their hitters,” Stacey said of the two setters.
Seniors Macy Drotzmann, Chayse Drotzmann and Camryn Koletzky on the outside, and Brynn Kenney in the middle return for the Gazelles. Junior Alivia Dimmer (OH) also returns. Junior Isabella Koerner (MH), sophomore Gracie Gutzmann (OH) and freshman Jade Jere (OH) will also look to contribute in the front row.
“Most of our hitters have considerable playing experience. A lot of them also play in the off-season,” Stacey said. “These girls have great connection with each other.”
Senior libero Payton Moser returns to lead the back row. Senior Tasha Duke and freshman Madilyn Smith will also look to contribute in the passing game, along with several hitters who will play the full rotation.
“They see the court. They’re able to read the ball well,” Stacey said of the back row. “They are willing to sacrifice their bodies to help pick up those tough balls.”
Stacey hopes to get Jere and Smith into the mix to help them become the anchors for future Gazelle teams.
“Hopefully they can gain some experience,” she said. “When we lose eight seniors (after this season), hopefully we’ll have some experience coming back as well.”
The Gazelles will be tested early, with perennial powers O’Gorman and Dakota Valley (Class A) and a tournament in Nebraska in the first week of competition. The second week begins with defending Class AA champion Harrisburg.
“We start off with some tough games,” Stacey said. “It’s a really good challenge for us. Hopefully we’ll be able to build some confidence.”
The Gazelles will play 14 matches at home, including hosting an “East-West Duals” event for the first time. The event allows Class AA teams to play five opponents from the other side of the state in two days, with the events rotating between sites each year. Those matches will be Oct. 20-21 in Yankton.
Stacey is joined on the Gazelles bench by three others in their first year on Yankton’s varsity bench: Amanda Blaha, Holly Mines and Allyson Pavel.
2023 Season Schedule
Aug. 22 vs. O’Gorman 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Dakota Valley 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Norfolk Inv. 9 a.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Harrisburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 vs. S.F. Roosevelt 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. S.F. Washington 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Huron 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Mitchell 3 p.m.
Sept. 19 at S.F. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Vermillion 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Aberdeen Central 3 p.m.
Sept. 26 at S.F. Jefferson 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at S.F. Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Brandon Valley 7p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Pierre 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Beresford 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 East-West Duals at Yankton 4 p.m.
(vs. Spearfish, 4 p.m.; vs. Sturgis, 5:30 p.m.)
Oct. 21 East-West Duals at Yankton 9 a.m.
(vs. R.C. Stevens, 9 a.m.; vs. R.C. Central, 10:30 a.m.; vs. Douglas, noon)
Oct. 24 at Tea Area 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 vs. Brookings 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Watertown 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 SoDak 16 TBD
Nov. 16-18 State AA (Rapid City) TBD
