Gazelles Set To Open Season
Buy Now

Macy Drotzmann is one of eight seniors on the roster for the Yankton Gazelles, who open the 2023 season tonight (Tuesday) against O’Gorman. The Gazelles are in their first season under Tayler Stacey, who was named the head coach this past off-season.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Gazelles will boast a senior-laden lineup as they try to improve on a 6-20 season under first-year head coach Tayler Stacey. Yankton begins the 2023 season at home today (Tuesday).

Yankton has eight seniors, several of which played key roles a season ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.